The New York Jets are still searching for their first win of the 2025 season. Despite taking a late lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, New York fell to 0-3, losing on a field goal as time expired. But the Jets had cause for optimism with Justin Fields returning from a concussion for Week 4’s Monday night showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, things did not get off to a good start for Fields and the Jets in an ugly first half against their division rivals. A promising drive ended at the goal line with a Braelon Allen fumble in the first quarter. Then, after working the ball down to the Dolphins’ 36-yard-line, the Jets decided to go for it on 4th & 5.

Tyrel Dodson STRIP SACKS Justin Fields 😤 Dolphins get their second takeaway of the first half!pic.twitter.com/s1yvRzRUbw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fields was unable to avoid immediate pressure, losing 11 yards before being strip-sacked for an awful turnover. Instead of attempting a 53-yard field goal, the Jets gave the ball to the Dolphins at New York’s 43-yard-line.

Justin Fields falls apart early in MNF matchup

While New York managed to force a punt on Miami’s ensuing drive, fans were already fed up with Fields’ spotty performance. The fifth-year passer benefited from the Dolphins’ prevent defense on the final drive before halftime. But even a series of easy completions failed to prop up what was, by all accounts, an unimpressive half of football.

Fields is 8/11 for 54 yards and no touchdowns at the break. He’s been sacked twice for 19 yards and committed the ugly turnover. The former first-round pick did, however, add 30 rushing yards on four carries in the first half.

New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract over the offseason. Aaron Glenn and company chose to give the veteran passer the starting job without any competition during training camp. So far, the results have been far from encouraging. After a reasonable offensive showing, led by the rushing game, in Week 1, Fields had an abysmal day against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Tyrold Taylor then led the Jets against the Bucs last Sunday. And the offense didn’t appear any worse in Fields’ absence.

Article Continues Below

After the rough start on MNF, fans are already roasting Fields on social media.

@shrshot wrote:

“Justin Fields is an absolutely horrible QB, far and away the worst starter in the league. The

@nyjets are morons signing him and dumber for playing him.”

fanaticalmasshole82 added:

“Justin Fields cmon bruh”

@01Camron commented:

“Justin Fields deadass might be the worst NFL quarterback I’ve ever seen”

Me watching Justin Fields… “we shoulda took the haul” lol pic.twitter.com/rCa9F4LPgO — David Ruiz (@DRULZ29) September 30, 2025

Justin Fields making rookie mistakes in year 5

pic.twitter.com/4mMQJjPevA — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) September 30, 2025

Justin Fields when the Jets actually need him to throw the ball pic.twitter.com/tsbY6P1g0m — Novo (@NovoHeat) September 30, 2025