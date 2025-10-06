Well, this isn't a good situation for the New York Jets. While expectations for this season were low, most fans wanted to see a few wins on the leaderboard. So far, though, the Jets have laid a big fat goose egg in the win column this 2025 season. It's a brutal start for the young team with a new head coach.

That new head coach wants the Jets to get on the “same page”. After their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that he and the players are still on the same page, despite the obvious issues of the team right now.

“We're going to stay the course. We're not going to waver. We're not gonna let any of the outside noise start to get us to have issues with each other. Coaching and players, we're on the same page, trust me when I tell you that. And we're going to continue to work our a** off until we get this thing fixed.”

The Jets have not won a game this season. While they've faced some stiff competition in the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the other three games were definitely games that they could have won. The heartbreaker in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes to mind, but even this Week 5 game should have been a game they could have won. New York was not able to get any consistency against the porous Dallas defense, scoring just 22 points.

On the other end, the Cowboys just had their way with the Jets defense. Javonte Williams continued his excellent performance this season, gashing the Jets to the tune of 135 rushing yards on just 16 carries. Dak Prescott was also on fire even without CeeDee Lamb, throwing four touchdowns and getting 237 yards in the air.

The Jets are now the only winless team in the NFL. Their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos doesn't seem to inspire any confidence, especially with Denver coming off a statement win against the defending champions.