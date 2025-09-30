Garrett Wilson didn't hesitate to fire off a message postgame on Monday Night Football. The New York Jets wide receiver laid down the challenge after taking the 27-21 defeat versus the Miami Dolphins. He voiced this statement with the Dallas Cowboys now on deck.

What did the WR1 declare moving forward? He bluntly shared what he asked his fellow Jets via SNY Jets.

“At the end of the day, what do you want your legacy to be in this league?” Wilson asked inside the locker room. “I look back on my time and we've got to go now. We've got to have it this week.”

Wilson aims for an improved Jets product after dropping to 0-4 in the Aaron Glenn era.

How Jets, Garrett Wilson fared offensively versus Dolphins

New York faced an AFC East rival that busted out its “Rivalries” themed uniform from Nike for the first time this season. Miami helped coined the jerseys “dark water” featuring a black look with its famed colors.

Dolphins’ “dark water” rivalries jerseys are pretty solid… first look as the team takes the field. pic.twitter.com/IcnM8q9e34 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 29, 2025

New York, meanwhile, struggled on the night offensively — more so via the air.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 65 passing yards through three quarters. Garrett Wilson racked up 19 of those yards before the final period.

Fields dazzled on one run, though, by taking a 43-yard keeper into the end zone. That touchdown cut the Miami lead to 17-10. But the Dolphins answered back with De'Von Achane scoring on a nine-yard run to close out the third.

Wilson managed to cross the goal line once — scoring from 23 yards out on a Fields pass with under two minutes left. He even found a way to out-jump his cover cornerback in the end zone.

How did Garrett Wilson come down this TD catch?! 😲 The Jets have life as they cut it to 6 with 1:49 left.pic.twitter.com/3tLiYdvTSN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025

Wilson finished with six catches for 82 yards and the lone touchdown reception. He did have an 18-yard touchdown nullified because of an offensive pass interference call.

Wilson and the Jets now will aim to avoid the 0-5 start as they host Dallas next Sunday.