The New York Jets are preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with a notable development surrounding their quarterback situation. Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Justin Fields will return to practice on Thursday, but he remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Fields sustained the injury during the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. On a play in which he attempted to throw the ball away, he was dragged down by defensive end Joey Bosa, and his head hit the turf hard. He left the game after completing just three of 11 passes for 27 yards with a passer rating of 39.6. He added 49 rushing yards on five carries before exiting.

The concussion sidelined Fields for Week 3, where the Jets fell 29-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in heartbreaking fashion. After blocking a field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown late in the game, the Jets briefly appeared poised to capture their first win of the season. However, Baker Mayfield led a drive to set up the game-winning kick, leaving New York with an 0-3 record.

Jets face Week 4 Dolphins clash with Justin Fields still in concussion protocol

The Jets had already been searching for stability under center in the early stages of the season. In Week 1, Fields showed flashes of potential in a narrow 34-32 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw for 218 yards on 16-for-22 passing with one touchdown, while also rushing for 48 yards and two scores on 12 carries.

Despite his promising start, the setback against Buffalo has clouded his availability moving forward. The decision to allow him to practice, though limited, signals progress in his recovery. Still, being in concussion protocol means his participation in Week 4 against Miami is uncertain and dependent on medical clearance.

The matchup against the Dolphins is critical for both teams. Miami also enters at 0-3 following a 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The game carries added significance as it pits two winless division rivals against each other in prime time.

For the Jets, the hope is that Fields’ presence at practice can accelerate his return and provide some consistency at quarterback. His ability to impact the game as both a passer and rusher is central to the team’s offensive plans. Without him, New York will continue to rely on backup options that have struggled to generate sustained success.

Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 29, at 7:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with both teams seeking their first victory of the season in what is shaping up to be a pivotal AFC East contest.