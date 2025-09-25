The New York Jets haven't had a great start to the 2025 season, currently sitting at 0-3 after last week's narrow road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York has already dealt with multiple injuries, including a concussion to quarterback Justin Fields, and are looking for any way to get into the win column and end the losing.

One bright spot for the Jets has been the play of cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, who joined the team this offseason after previously having been a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Recently, Brownlee got 100% real on the pride he takes in helping to defend against the run, even from the cornerback position.

“I take a lot of pride in that. They say there’s not a lot of corners in the NFL that love to hit or like contact. Me, I’m a different breed. I think it all comes from how I was raised,” said Brownlee, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “I think I play the game through pain. For me, I just love hitting. I love making the opponent feel me. I don’t wanna take the hit so I’d rather be the one that delivers it.”

Brownlee also spoke on how he bounces back anytime he isn't able to make the play.

“…when I’m out there, I feel like me missing a tackle just puts a grudge in my heart and I feel some type of way about that,” said Brownlee.

Article Continues Below

Tough times for the Jets

While Jets fans will certainly be happy to hear Brownlee's commitment to helping out the defense in any way he can, they haven't been thrilled with the on-field results just yet.

On Sunday, it looked for a moment like the Jets might steal a surprising road win in Tampa Bay with a late blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, but the team ultimately relinquished a game-winning drive from Baker Mayfield and company that resulted in a successful field goal try.

In any case, the Jets will look to pick up their first win of the season on Monday evening on the road against the Miami Dolphins.