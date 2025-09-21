The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped past the New York Jets, 29-27, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, moving to a flawless 3-0 start in 2025, their first such start in 20 years.

Not only that, for the 11th consecutive contest, the Bucs struck the perfect balance, piling up 100 rushing yards while denying their opponent the same, a run that now stands alone in the NFL record books, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jets opened the game with a 14-play drive that consumed over six minutes, capped by a 38-yard Nick Folk field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Buccaneers responded on their first possession with a 25-yard catch-and-run by rookie Bucky Irving, setting up Chase McLaughlin’s 54-yard field goal to tie the game. Both teams traded field goals early, with Folk converting again from 42 yards before the Bucs struck for the first touchdown. A 30-yard sideline grab by rookie Emeka Egbuka and a 16-yard reception by Sterling Shepard set up Mike Evans’ five-yard score, giving Tampa Bay a 10-6 lead.

The defense bared its teeth late in the second quarter. Antoine Winfield Jr. stripped Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor, with Vita Vea recovering at the New York 33. Though the Buccaneers managed only a field goal, the momentum carried. Rookie corner Jacob Parrish recorded a sack on the following drive, and just before halftime, Jamel Dean intercepted Taylor and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six, the Bucs' first since 2023, extended the lead to 20-6 at the break.

The Buccaneers controlled the third quarter with a methodical nine-minute opening drive that ended in McLaughlin’s 28-yard field goal. The Jets’ miscues continued, including a dropped pass by Tyler Johnson on a potential big gain, and the Bucs carried a 23-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jets answered back when the curtain rose on the fourth quarter. Taylor, starting in place of the injured Justin Fields, led a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Tampa Bay answered with a 55-yard McLaughlin field goal to extend the margin to 26-13. Taylor came back with another long march, finishing with a four-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard, cutting the deficit to six with under four minutes left.

After Mayfield’s 33-yard scramble put the Bucs in scoring range, McLaughlin’s 43-yard attempt was blocked by Will McDonald IV and returned 50 yards for a Jets touchdown, giving New York a 27-26 lead with under two minutes to play. But Mayfield calmly guided the Buccaneers into range, and McLaughlin redeemed himself with a 36-yard game-winner as time expired.

Mayfield finished 19-of-29 for 233 yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. Irving led the rushing attack with 25 carries for 66 yards, while Egbuka added six catches for 85 yards. The defense spoke loudest through Dean’s pick-six and Winfield’s strip sack.

For the Jets, Taylor completed 26-of-36 for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also rushing for 48 yards. Wilson led all receivers with 10 catches for 84 yards and a score.

Next up, the Buccaneers will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.