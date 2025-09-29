The New York Jets nearly pulled off a spectacular comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. After trailing 23-6 in the fourth quarter, New York took the lead on a highlight-reel play by Will McDonald IV. The Jets’ third-year defensive end leapt over the Bucs’ offensive line, blocked a field goal attempt, recovered the ball and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown.

JETS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL. THEY'VE COME BACK FROM 17 POINTS DOWN TO TAKE THE LEAD. NYJvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/dinScActDQ — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite giving the Jets a lead with under two minutes to play, Tampa Bay responded. The Bucs calmly marched down the field and hit the game-winning kick as time expired. But McDonald’s eye-opening effort exemplified the former first-round pick’s ability to impact a game.

Now in his third year as a pro, the Jets’ budding star explained the genesis of his pass rushing technique.

“Even though I’m not jumping over cars [anymore], I get most of my pass rush moves from like basketball footwork. I try to fuse both of those together. I used to always watch Russell Westbrook a lot in basketball. Kinda like model my game after him, in like being explosive,” McDonald said, per ESPN.

Will McDonald on verge of breakout season for Jets

Drafted 15th overall out of Iowa State in 2023, McDonald showed off his raw athletic ability by jumping over cars in viral videos. McDonald left those automobile leaping antics behind after entering the NFL. But he did display his rare athletic traits when jumping over the Bucs’ lineman en route to a blocked field goal.

McDonald is honing his craft as a pass rusher. Last season he finished 12th in the league with 10.5 sacks. And he’s already up to two sacks after three games in 2025. McDonald is a dark-horse candidate for the sack title this season.

Of course, such an accomplishment will depend a great deal on the health of the Jets' defense. Jermaine Johnson will miss his second-straight game with an ankle injury in Week 4. New York’s other first-round defensive end reached the Pro Bowl in 2023. But he missed nearly all of last season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 2.

The Jets will be relying on McDonald keeping the pressure on Tua Tagovailoa in the team’s Monday night matchup against the Dolphins. New York’s ability to rush the passer could dictate the outcome as the team’s usually stout secondary is suddenly vulnerable.