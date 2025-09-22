The New York Jets had a chance to earn their first win of the season on Sunday. They took on an injury-depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Tampa in Week 3. Unfortunately, Garrett Wilson and the Jets were unable to pull off the win, moving to 0-3 on the young season.

New York made it a close game in the fourth quarter after a blocked field goal resulted in a Jets touchdown. However, Tampa Bay won on a last-second field goal. Despite the close score, Tampa had a commanding lead at halftime thanks to a pick-six thrown by Tyrod Taylor.

DON'T MAKE A SCENE IT'S JUST DEAN 🙌 📺: #NYJvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/bxVvJICuOo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

This touchdown allowed Tampa to be in a position to win the game in the end. After the game, Wilson was asked about what happened on this play. The star Jets receiver put all the blame on his shoulders when talking with the media, saying he needed to be more aggressive.

“I can’t do that. I can’t give the DB a right to the ball. That was inexcusable. I gotta help my quarterback out there,” he said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Jets begin Aaron Glenn era winless after Week 3

The Jets hired head coach Aaron Glenn this offseason with the hope that he could turn their roster around. He led a Detroit Lions defense that struggled with injuries in 2024. However, he developed stars such as Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, and Alex Anzalone. And he helped the team make an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2023.

Unfortunately, the beginning of his tenure in New York has not been successful. The Jets have lost each of the first three games of this season. Two of these games have been within a margin of two points, to be fair. Still, it's clear that New York has a lot of work to do this year.

Glenn, Wilson, and the Jets have talent on the field. And they certainly hope their win can come sooner rather than later. New York does have an extended week this week, as they don't return to the field until next Monday when they face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.