The New York Jets will have their quarterback in the lineup for their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins. After a one-game absence, Justin Fields will return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

After being listed as questionable throughout the week, Fields will start on Week 4 Monday Night Football, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He returns from a concussion that kept him out of a Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The update is not much of a surprise after Fields logged a full practice on Friday. With the Jets not playing until Monday night, he gets an additional day of rest and shake off any potentially lingering cobwebs.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor started in Fields' place in Week 3, throwing 197 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The performance made Taylor the team's leading passer for the year.

Fields' 2025 campaign has been a roller coaster ride thus far. He started the year on the right foot, logging 266 total yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Fields was a disaster in Week 2, completing just 3-of-11 passes for 27 passing yards in a 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Fields returns to a Jets team that has gotten off to a 0-3 start. Despite the disappointing results, New York remains positive on its season-long outlook after dropping two of its first three games by two points.

Jets, Dolphins seek first win against each other in Week 4

Now back to full strength, the Justin Fields-led Jets seek their first win against another winless team in Week 4. The Dolphins have also gotten off to a rotten 0-3 start entering the matchup.

Unlike the Jets, the Dolphins have little to feel good about thus far. Given its personnel, Miami entered the season as fringe title contenders, but it is already looking like a team that is out of sorts and in danger of a lost year.

The Dolphins' defense presents a decent rebound opportunity for Fields in his return. All three quarterbacks who faced Miami so far — Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Drake Maye — have found success against Miami's struggling defense. The Dolphins are particularly struggling to contain quarterbacks on the run, which bodes well for Fields' weekly outlook.