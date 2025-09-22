On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in search of their first win of the season. While the Jets hung in there and even took a lead late on a blocked field goal, they ultimately lost the game by a score of 29-27.

Quarterback Justin Fields sat out this game due to being in the concussion protocol, meaning Tyrod Taylor got the start for New York and played relatively well.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn gave a cryptic answer when asked about whether or not Fields would remain the team's starter when cleared by doctors.

“We'll talk about that today as a staff,” said Glenn, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “We'll make sure we come out with the right answer for that. I know what you're trying to ask, but we'll make sure we talk about that as a staff, first and foremost.”

However, he provided a little bit more clarity on the situation with a follow up answer.

“Justin came in as our starter. He's been our starter. Tyrod was the backup. I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin's at. I don't want to say anything until I know that Justin's clear. So once Justin is clear, I'll let you know exactly where we're going,” said Glenn.

A rough start for the Jets

Expectations were low for the New York Jets entering this year following last year's disappointment and the offseason departure of Aaron Rodgers (not that losing him was viewed as much of a blow).

In Week 1, the Jets faced off against and nearly beat Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Fields putting together one of the best games of his career in the contest. However, New York ended up losing that game and are still winless three weeks into the season.

At this point, it's unclear what the coaching staff's thinking is as it pertains to Tyrod Taylor's performance on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The Jets will next take the field next Monday evening when they hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins.