The New York Jets fell to 0-3 on Sunday after suffering a heartbreaking defeat. New York almost beat Tampa Bay thanks to an epic blocked kick, and subsequent return, by Will McDonald. To add insult to injury, the Jets got some disappointing injury news on Tuesday about one of their starting defensive players.

The Jets placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve on Tuesday with a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He will miss at least four weeks as a result.

Williams picked up the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss against the Buccaneers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the injury is not season-ending, but Williams will still be down for at least four weeks.

The Jets also poached linebacker Mark Robinson off the Patriots' practice squad to add more depth at the position.

More on this story to come.