The New York Jets are a mess this season, with a winless record and lackluster play. An NFL insider is calling for Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields to be benched, following another rough first half of play on Sunday.

“Fields: 6-for-12, 46 yards. Three sacks. Time to go to the bullpen,” ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New York trailed the Carolina Panthers at halftime Sunday, 10-3. It has been a while since New York could muster a touchdown in the first half of a game.

“The Jets have not scored a TD in the first half since Week 1. Unreal,” New York Post reporter Brian Costello posted to X.

