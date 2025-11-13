The New York Jets clearly have their eyes on the future after last week's fire sale at the trade deadline. That could be bad news for QB Justin Fields, who has struggled mightily during the 2025 season. Fields' job could be in danger as early as this week, despite New York playing on Thursday night.

ESPN's Dan Graziano explained that there's a possibility that he gets benched on Thursday Night Football against the Patriots.

“Everything I've been told this week indicates that Justin Fields — who has started both of those games — will get another start Thursday night against the Patriots because the team wouldn't want to make such a big change on a short week,” Graziano wrote on Thursday.

But Graziano added that there's the possibility that backup Tyrod Taylor takes over for Fields if he continues to struggle. If that happens, Taylor could even take over as the starter for the rest of the season.

Part of the frustration with Fields is his inability to push the ball down the field. He only managed 54 passing yards last week, with 42 of those coming on a screen pass to Breece Hall.

That could be forgivable if Fields was tearing it up on the ground. But even that element of his game isn't working lately.

“He theoretically offers the offense an explosive element due to his special running ability but is averaging only 27.6 rushing yards over his past five games after averaging 59.3 in his first three games with the Jets,” Graziano concluded.

It feels like the end of the Justin Fields experiment in New York could be coming soon.

One crazy stat shows how bad Jets' offense has been in 2025

Article Continues Below

Even the stats that praise the Jets show that their offense has been a mess this season.

One ridiculous stat shows that New York's special teams unit has been better at scoring touchdowns than the offense. At least in the first quarter.

“This is pretty crazy. The Jets now have more special teams TDs (2) in the first quarter than offensive TDs (1) this season,” Jets reporter Brian Costello wrote on Tuesday.

The headline is that New York's offense has only scored one offensive touchdown in the first quarter. They are letting games slip away during the first frame and never catching up.

If that happens again on TNF, the Jets will almost certainly bench Fields for Taylor.