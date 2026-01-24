The New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn are looking to potentially bring a longtime NFL defensive coordinator back to the big leagues. The team is showing significant interest in former New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens coach Don ‘Wink' Martindale, who has spent the last two seasons at Michigan.

Martindale was initially listed among the handful of coaches the Jets were targeting for interviews. They are flying him to East Rutherford for his official in-person interview on Saturday, Connor Hughes of SNY TV reported.

The 62-year-old defensive guru is currently unemployed after becoming one of the victims of former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's unconventional firing. Martindale has been with the Wolverines since 2024, but he was not retained by new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Before returning to the college football scene, Martindale spent the previous six seasons as defensive coordinator for the Ravens and Giants. He had success with both teams but fell out of favor with former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, leading to his unceremonious departure for Michigan.

Article Continues Below

Should the Jets hire him, Martindale would return to East Rutherford.

Martindale has also spent one season as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2010. He struggled that season, but his Ravens teams finished as a top 10 scoring defense in three of his four years in Baltimore.

Glenn is still searching for his second defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks near the end of the 2025 season. A former longtime defensive coordinator himself, Glenn is seeking the right coach who aligns with his specific vision for the Jets' defense.