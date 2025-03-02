Since the New York Jets informed Aaron Rodgers that he would not return to the team in 2025, the assumption was that they would also part ways with Davante Adams. Ideally, the Jets would like to find a trade suitor for Adams, but they appear likely to release him in the coming weeks.

While Jets general manager Darren Mougey is reportedly looking for a trade, Adams' contract remains a major obstacle, ESPN's Rich Cemini pointed out. Adams, 32, is still linked to the massive $140 million deal he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

“The Jets would love to get something back for Adams, who cost them a [third-round pick], but nobody is taking his contract as is — $35.6 million in base this season,” Cemini tweeted. “They'd have to find a team willing to renegotiate his deal before forking over a pick. If [Darren] Mougey can extract a pick for Adams, kudos to him. Chances are, Adams will be released.”

Once Adams is presumably released, he will immediately become one of the top wide receivers available. Tee Higgins headlines the market, while Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin and Diontae Johnson are all also upcoming free agents.

While limited by injuries and trade drama early in the year, Adams endured one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024. He failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019, when he missed five games due to injury.

Davante Adams' brief Jets tenure

As Cemini pointed out, the Jets acquired Davante Adams with a midseason trade for a conditional third-round pick. New York acquired the disgruntled star in a last-ditch effort to revive the struggling Aaron Rodgers by pairing him up with his former teammate. The move failed to translate to on-field success, with the Jets crawling to a 5-12 finish on the year.

In 11 games with the Jets, Adams managed 854 receiving yards, the second-most on the team. Despite his obvious rapport with Rodgers, Adams still took a backseat to the younger Garrett Wilson, who recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Adams and Wilson both recorded a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

The trade, which fans ridiculed at the time, appears to come back to bite the Jets. The loss of a third-round pick did not pay off, as New York continued its league-worst 14-year playoff drought. To make matters worse, they are likely forced to eat most of Adams' salary in dead cap to release him. The trade was made by former general manager Joe Douglas before he was fired during the 2024 season.