The New York Jets take on the Denver Broncos in an international matchup in Week 6. New York and Denver clash in London, England as a part of the NFL's global outreach continues. However, the game does not carry very much cache when looking at where each team stands. Jets fans poked fun at Justin Fields and the rest of the team on social media as soon as they landed.

New York made some big moves this offseason to try and get back on track. Aaron Glenn is the Jets' new head coach after a successful season leading the Detroit Lions' defense. Despite helping the Lions get to the playoffs in 2024, Glenn has watched as the Jets have stumbled to an 0-5 start to the 2025 season.

Unfortunately for New York fans, their losing streak could continue as their team takes on a formidable Broncos roster. Jets fans took to social media to send a message to their team ahead of the international matchup. One fan went as far as to say that Glenn and Co. should stay in London if they don't win.

“If you lose, don’t bother coming back,” one fan said. “You belong to London now. We don’t claim you.”

“At least we get to watch the jets lose before the 1pm slot so at least we know our day is gonna be ruined earlier,” commented another.

“Touchdown to do what ?! Sight see? Don’t come back without the win! Or seats will be empty next home game for sure,” threatened one fan.

“I love my adopted team New York Jets since early 1980's when your sport came to English tv , and I have supported you through thick and thin! This nonsense of NFL coming to UK is just all corporate ! It's not for the fan base! I say this for one reason! The price of a ticket!” complained another.

Fields and the Jets have their work cut out for them this week. If they lose again, New York fans will make life very hard.