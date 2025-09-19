The New York Jets are trying to jumpstart their season after starting the year 0-2. However, things will be a little tougher for them moving forward. Quarterback Justin Fields was up-and-down in his first two games as a Jet, but now he's out for some time due to a concussion.

Unfortunately, Fields won't be the only key player on the Jets who will be missing time. Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rich Cimini reports that pass rusher Jermaine Johnson has been listed out, among other Jets players.

“Jermaine Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Kene Nwangwu and Jay Tufele have been ruled OUT for Sunday, per Aaron Glenn. #Jets,” Cimini posted.

Cimini also clarified that Johnson's injury was a sprained ankle. It's also worth noting that the sprained ankle is not on the same leg where he tore his Achilles tendon last season.

Johnson was the Jets' first-round pick during the 2022 NFL draft. While he had a relatively quiet rookie season, he became a Pro Bowler the following year. Johnson recorded 7.5 sacks, 55 total tackles, seven passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. He was due for another breakout year last season, but the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 2 ended his season prematurely.

Johnson's exit during their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills sparked more concern from fans, who thought that the linebacker might have reaggravated his Achilles injury. Thankfully, the Jets defender avoided major injury, though he's going to miss their Week 3 game to get some rest.

The Jets are looking for their first win of the 2025 season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Fields out for the game, Tyrod Taylor will get the nod to start the game. Tampa Bay is coming off a heart-stopping win against the Atlanta Falcons last week.