The New York Jets opted to add former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. New York reached an agreement with Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal. While it’s unknown if the fifth-year passer will end up being a long-term solution to the Jets’ perennial need at the position, the team’s latest free agency move is aimed at protecting Fields.

New York signed veteran tackle Chukwuma Okoafor on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on X. The specifics of the deal were not immediately announced.

The Jets address right tackle with Chukwuma Okoafor signing

Okoafor was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Steelers. He spent six years in Pittsburgh before signing with the Patriots prior to last season. However, things didn't work out for Okoafor in New England.

The Patriots hoped to take advantage of Okoafor’s versatility by moving him to left tackle. Although he primarily played right tackle for the Steelers, he made the switch. Then, just 12 snaps into his debut game with New England, Okoafor was benched. The decision upset the lineman so he left the team and hasn’t played since. The Patriots officially released him this offseason.

Now the Jets will take a chance on Okoafor, hoping they found a heavily discounted talent at tackle. The position became a priority for New York after the team lost starting RT Morgan Moses to the Patriots, who signed the 12th-year veteran to a $24 million deal. The Jets entered the offseason with 23 unrestricted free agents and obviously weren't going to be able to keep them all.

Okoafor will line up opposite 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu, who looked promising in his rookie year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. New York also has 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker, who’s looked great at right guard when he’s been healthy enough to play.

Despite the addition of Okoafor, the Jets will likely further address their offensive line in the upcoming draft.