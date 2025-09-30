The New York Jets’ rough start to 2025 hit a new low on Monday night. A 27-21 defeat to the Miami Dolphins left them sitting at 0-4, continuing a skid that has fans restless and the locker room visibly tense.

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn is learning the hard way how unforgiving life can be in New York, and his emotions boiled over following the loss.

Reporters outside the locker room could hear Glenn raising his voice as he addressed his players, a rare glimpse into the frustration building within the franchise, according to ESPN.

“Very disappointing, very disappointing,” Glenn admitted once he reached the podium, his tone calmer but no less pointed.

“You can’t expect to win games with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just doesn’t happen.” Despite the sloppy performance, the coach doubled down on his commitment to the team’s process:

“My confidence is not going to waver, not one bit. We’re going to keep working and keep pushing to get this turned around.”

New York entered the night already short-handed, missing Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson on defense before losing running back Braelon Allen to injury.

But those setbacks didn’t excuse the fundamental mistakes. Justin Fields put the ball on the turf, the Jets coughed it up three times, and an undisciplined approach handed Miami 101 free yards in penalties.

The kicker? The Dolphins hadn’t forced a single turnover all season before facing the Jets.

Even so, Glenn wasn’t ready to single out Justin Fields for blame. The quarterback, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason to be the franchise’s bridge after Aaron Rodgers’ departure, showed flashes with a late touchdown and 226 passing yards on an efficient 20-of-27 outing.

“I thought he did some really good things,” Glenn said, urging patience and reiterating that the film would provide better answers.

The Jets’ inability to get out of their own way has become the defining story of their first month. No forced turnovers, costly flags, and missed opportunities have turned winnable games into painful losses.

As Week 5 looms with a trip to face the Dallas Cowboys, Glenn’s challenge isn’t just fixing X’s and O’s; it’s convincing his roster to believe they can still claw back from an 0-4 hole.