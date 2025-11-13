The New York Jets will take the field Thursday night against a familiar face who nearly became their leader. New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was closer than many realize to joining Gang Green before returning to New England.

"I cannot express how much they loved him and they wanted him. He was their 1.1. They wanted Mike Vrabel more than anything else, so much so that I heard that when he was on his way to take the Patriots job, they made a last-second call to say, 'is there anything we can do to… pic.twitter.com/mfG8m0WNfE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reports from SNY revealed that Vrabel was the Jets’ top target during their offseason coaching search. According to sources close to the process, New York’s front office viewed him as their “1.1,” willing to offer full control and a record-setting contract to secure him. The Jets made a last-minute plea for Vrabel to reconsider as he prepared to accept the Patriots' job, asking if there was anything they could do to change his mind.

Insiders say Vrabel’s interest in New York was genuine. He did not use the team as leverage or publicity. Those familiar with his thinking said that if the Patriots had not dismissed Jerod Mayo when they did, Vrabel likely would have taken the Jets’ offer.

Instead, he has helped revive the Patriots. New England sits atop the AFC East at 8-2, riding a seven-game winning streak behind second-year quarterback Drake Maye and an aggressive defense that embodies Vrabel’s physical style. A win would give the Patriots their eighth straight and their first winning season since 2021.

The Jets are looking to turn things around with Aaron Glenn

The Jets, meanwhile, continue to regroup under first-year coach Aaron Glenn. After a 0-7 start, New York has posted consecutive wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland, showing resilience after trading away stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Glenn has emphasized growth and confidence over results, saying his team is focused only on “finding ways to win.”

Thursday’s matchup in Foxborough carries emotional and competitive weight. For Vrabel, it is a meeting with the franchise that wanted him most. For the Jets, it is a test against the man who could have changed their trajectory.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. in Foxborough, where Vrabel’s Patriots will try to extend their dominance over the Jets, who have dropped 16 of the last 18 meetings in the rivalry.

New York’s front office might still wonder what could have been if Mike Vrabel had chosen green instead of red and blue.