The New York Jets’ search for a new offensive coordinator has reached its final stage, and one name appears to be separating from the pack. According to Adam Schefter, “Some league sources handicap Reich as a favorite,” referring to veteran coach Frank Reich, who interviewed alongside Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Greg Roman, and Lunda Wells.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the Jets are already working on a deal with Reich to join the offensive staff, possibly as the team’s play-caller. While current offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand isn’t expected to be fired, his role could shift under Reich’s leadership. Hughes added that Reich would “have a say on the offensive personnel, call the plays, and hire the offensive staff that he wants.”

For the Jets, this move would mark a shift toward experience and stability after another dismal offensive season. New York ranked 29th in both yards and points last year, finishing dead last in passing yards per game. Bringing in a coach with Reich’s resume — one that includes a Super Bowl title as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and multiple successful quarterback turnarounds — would be a major upgrade.

Reich, 64, brings more than a decade of NFL coaching experience, including head coaching stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. Most recently, he served as Stanford’s interim head coach and senior advisor, helping guide the program to its best season in five years.

While nothing is finalized, the Jets’ interest signals a clear desire to rebuild their offense around veteran leadership. Reich’s proven ability to maximize quarterback play could be exactly what New York needs after years of offensive stagnation. If a deal is reached, it would mark the Jets’ most significant coaching addition of the offseason and a strong step toward finally fielding a competent, balanced offense.