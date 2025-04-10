The NFL Draft is mere weeks away, and the New York Jets are finalizing their big board. Their new regime had a quiet offseason, but their one big free-agent splash is changing their draft strategy. Justin Fields signed on to be the Jets' starting quarterback, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says they won't draft a quarterback because of it.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1910306497260634245

“Everyone sort of wonders are the Jets going to somehow take a quarterback at seven in round one. And my sense is they probably will not. Now, it's the draft, everyone lies, who knows? But hard to imagine, for me, Justin Fields signing with the Jets if there was any thought potentially that they would take a quarterback.

Rapoport continued, “I expect them to try and build around Justin Fields. Maybe it's another offensive lineman, A really strong defensive line, and edge draft early on, maybe they go there. Ashton Jeanty, if he's available at seven, that certainly would be a possibility as well. It's a little early for a tight end, could be potentially in the mix there as well. Expect them to build around Justin Fields rather than try to replace him in the draft.”

Fields also spoke about the possibility of a rookie quarterback joining the Jets.

The Jets need talent at every position

Fields spoke to the media for the first time as the Jets' quarterback. He was asked about potentially mentoring a young quarterback and what it could mean for his career moving forward.

“I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach. However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions. I think that's above my pay grade, so I'm gonna roll with whatever they choose.”

Fields should be the Jets' starting quarterback this year. They gave him $30 million guaranteed, and this is not a team waiting for a quarterback to take off. They need to crush the draft to build a competitive team around Fields. And then, they can spend a pick on a quarterback next year and install him into a professional offense.

Their future is not staked in Fields, as he signed only a two-year deal. But they should give him a legitimate chance to be their franchise quarterback. The only way to do that is for the Jets to take skill players early and often in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The first round of the NFL Draft is on Thursday, April 24.