New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was to the point about his new franchise possibly selecting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets recently signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to a two-year, $40 million contract to lead the team under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Despite this commitment, there has been speculation that the Jets might still consider drafting a quarterback.

The franchise is coming off a very disappointing season that saw head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas fired. The Jets filled those roles with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey. New York appears to be trending up and currently has eight picks in the upcoming draft, including No. 7 overall. In an interview with NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Field responded to the rumors of the organization drafting a QB with one of those picks.

“I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach. However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions. I think that's above my pay grade, so I'm gonna roll with whatever they choose.”

Outside of Fields, New York has made several under-the-radar free agency moves, specifically focused on rebuilding the offensive line. With the NFL Draft looming, the Jets' current roster has specific weaknesses that must be addressed. The offensive line still could use an upgrade at right tackle, and the wideout and tight end cores are thin. That being said, a recent mock draft from SB Nation projected the Jets selecting Shedeur Sanders from Colorado with the seventh overall pick.

So far, the organization has shown its commitment to Fields as the starter. But the 25-year-old is on his third team in the league. A former first-round pick out of Ohio State, Fields started his career with the Chicago Bears. The NFC North franchise did a dismal job surrounding its new starter with an adequate supporting cast over these years. Still, at times, Fields displayed his massive potential as a dual-threat quarterback, particularly in his sophomore season. That year, Fields posted a QBR that ranked 15th in the league while rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Last season, Fields was with the Steelers, where he started six games before being replaced by Russell Wilson. Overall, there are plenty of other positions the Jets should focus on in this draft besides quarterback. With a few upgrades, this roster has the talent to compete for a playoff spot, even in a loaded AFC. Fields deserves a chance to prove himself without the presumed future of the franchise under center looking over his shoulder.