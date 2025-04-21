For the New York Jets, the 2025 NFL Draft is more than just another stop on the offseason calendar—it’s a lifeline. After years of underachievement and mounting frustration, the pressure is peaking in Florham Park. The Aaron Rodgers drama loomed large over the previous season, but the real damage came after: a roster full of glaring weaknesses that no single superstar could mask. Now, they have a new quarterback in the building and a deep draft pool on deck. As such, the Jets have a rare opportunity to retool and redefine their identity. The 2025 Draft won’t solve every problem overnight. However, it could finally give this franchise a foundation worth building on.

2025 Offseason Recap

Once again, it’s a reboot in Jets land. New head coach Aaron Glenn takes the reins, and the brief, star-studded Rodgers-Adams era has officially come to an end. Compounding the turnover, New York lost several key veterans like Haason Reddick, DJ Reed, Javon Kinlaw, and Morgan Moses.

That said, the true swing of the offseason was at quarterback. The Jets made their biggest bet yet. They handed Justin Fields a two-year, $40 million deal to become their new QB1. After a humbling stint as Russell Wilson’s backup in Pittsburgh, Fields lands in East Rutherford with a shot at redemption. Of course, the weight of a franchise is also on his shoulders. Sure, there are glimmers of hope on the roster. However, structural issues remain. The offensive line is still a work in progress, receiver depth is lacking, and quarterback remains a long-term question mark. That puts the spotlight squarely on the 2025 NFL Draft—a critical moment to restock, rethink, and reset the direction of the franchise.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the New York Jets will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 7: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

It’s no secret that the Jets’ offensive line has been a recurring Achilles’ heel. That changes with the selection of Will Campbell. The LSU left tackle is one of the most refined prospects in this draft. Standing 6'6 and tipping the scales at 320 pounds, Campbell isn’t just a blocker—he’s a tone-setter. He steps in as a Day 1 starter and gives Fields the protection he has desperately needed. This is the franchise’s first serious attempt in years at laying a proper foundation up front—and it starts with Campbell.

Round 2, Pick 42: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

After securing the bookend, the Jets wisely turn their attention inside. Donovan Jackson brings toughness and pedigree from Ohio State’s elite offensive line pipeline. Donovan Jacson is a natural guard with a powerful lower half. With Alijah Vera-Tucker battling injuries, Jackson injects youth and muscle into a fragile unit. The Jets have talked for years about becoming a physical football team. Jackson is the type of player who can actually make that happen.

Round 3, Pick 73: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Don’t be surprised if this pick becomes the most talked about in a few years. Jalen Milroe may not be NFL-ready today. However, his upside is undeniable. The Alabama quarterback flashes top-tier arm strength and dynamic athleticism. Yes, Fields is the present. That said, Milroe could be the future. This is especially true with time to develop in the QB room. Taking a swing on high-ceiling talent like Milroe is exactly the kind of forward-thinking move the Jets need.

Round 4, Pick 110: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

With departures on the back end, the Jets use this pick to replenish their secondary. Andrew Mukuba is a versatile, instinctual safety. His football IQ and coverage awareness make him a strong scheme fit. Mukuba won’t just fill a need. He has the potential to carve out a significant role early in his career alongside Sauce Gardner in a retooling secondary.

Round 5, Pick 145: Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF

The Jets need more than just Garrett Wilson at receiver. They need reliability and route savvy. Kobe Hudson fits the mold. He excels at working the middle of the field, settling into soft spots, and bailing out quarterbacks in tight windows. Hudson should be an ideal complement to Wilson’s explosiveness and Fields’ off-script tendencies.

Round 5, Pick 162: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Looking for a gadget player with upside? Enter Nick Nash. A former college quarterback turned wide receiver, Nash brings creativity and unpredictability to the offense. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and could become a wrinkle in Mike LaFleur’s playbook. His QB background adds a layer of deception and red-zone intrigue.

Round 6, Pick 186: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Speed is the name of the game with this pick. Tai Felton can absolutely fly. He immediately offers vertical threat potential and special teams value. Felton is a classic sixth-round bet: raw, fast, and dangerous if developed correctly. At minimum, he boosts the Jets' return game and provides a field-stretching option when they want to go over the top.

Round 6, Pick 207: Cam’Ron Jackson, DT, Florida

New York wraps up its draft with a sturdy defensive lineman in Cam’Ron Jackson. He will do the dirty work—occupying blockers, controlling gaps, and allowing others to flow freely. At over 320 pounds, Jackson is the kind of rotational run-stuffer every good defense needs. He gives the Jets depth alongside Quinnen Williams.

Final Thoughts

This draft class doesn’t just fill gaps—it plants the seeds of a long-overdue culture shift in New York. Will Campbell and Donovan Jackson form the cornerstone of a rebuilt offensive line designed to protect and empower whoever lines up under center. Jalen Milroe is a calculated swing at long-term upside, while Andrew Mukuba injects versatility into a secondary that’s been thinned by departures. The trio of Hudson, Nash, and Felton adds much-needed depth and creativity to the receiver corps, and Cam’Ron Jackson brings gritty, rotational strength to the defensive interior. For a franchise desperate for stability, identity, and sustainable growth, the 2025 draft offers something Jets fans haven’t had in a while: hope—with substance behind it. If this class develops as expected, New York may finally have the blueprint to climb out of mediocrity and into relevance.