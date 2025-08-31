The New York Jets are in the market for help at wide receiver, and Las Vegas Raiders standout Jakobi Meyers has quickly become a name to watch.

Meyers, 28, has reportedly asked the Raiders to trade him after contract talks stalled. He is entering the final year of a deal that will pay him $10.5 million. That's well below the current market for a productive receiver. While Las Vegas has given no indication it is ready to move him, speculation about possible destinations has intensified.

The Jets appear to be a natural fit. ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted the connection between Meyers and Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner, who coached Meyers in Las Vegas the past two seasons. Turner praised him late last year, calling him one of his favorite players he has ever coached.

New York has Garrett Wilson entrenched as its top option. However, the depth chart behind him is less certain. Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, and rookie Arian Smith round out the group. The Jets have explored veteran options. But so far have avoided making a major investment.

Jakobi Meyers could give the Jets a reliable No. 2!

Meyers, however, would represent an immediate upgrade. He is coming off his best season with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He has topped 800 receiving yards in four of the last five years and is regarded as one of the league’s most reliable pass catchers. Last season, he was targeted 126 times without being credited with a single drop.

The challenge for the Jets is cost. While a trade might not require more than a mid-round pick, Meyers is seeking an extension that could push beyond $20 million per season. The Jets already committed significant money to Wilson this summer and have emphasized a run-heavy approach with quarterback Justin Fields and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Still, with their receiver depth under scrutiny, Meyers stands out as one of the few options who could significantly raise the ceiling of the passing game. Whether Las Vegas actually makes him available remains uncertain. But for the wideout-needy Jets, his name is one worth monitoring as the season approaches.