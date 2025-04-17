It's hard to believe nowadays, but the New York Jets have been championship contenders on multiple occasions. There was the “New York Sack Exchange” team in the 1980s, Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels' upstart 1998 squad, Rex Ryan's back-to-back AFC Championship Game teams in 2009-10, and the franchise's one and only Super Bowl-winning 1968 group.

The team was founded as the New York Titans in 1959 as a part of the American Football League (AFL). The squad was mostly forgettable in its first few years following its inception, not qualifying for the AFL playoffs until its championship season in '68.

That year, “Broadway Joe” Namath, Don Maynard, Matt Snell, and others led the team to a shocking upset of the Johnny Unitas-led Baltimore Colts, making good on Namath's pregame guarantee.

The Jets then joined the NFL in the AFL-NFL merger of 1970. Since then, they haven't been able to add to their trophy case, but plenty of all-time greats have donned the Green and White.

Honorable Mentions

When researching the Jets' history, the team has plenty of gems that the casual viewer may not be aware of.

For example, quarterback Ken O'Brien, who was drafted in 1983, led New York to three playoff appearances, made two Pro Bowls, and led the NFL in passer rating in 1985. However, he was drafted ahead of Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino, so he was unfairly cast in the Hall-of-Famer's shadow.

Pass-rusher John Abraham was another underrated force. The five-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Jets in 2000 and finished his career with 133.5 sacks and 47 forced fumbles.

Other honorable mentions include offensive tackles Winston Hill and D'Brickishaw Ferguson, as well as tight end Mickey Shuler, who are all in the club's Ring of Honor. Hill and Shuler are also Hall of Famers, and Ferguson still has time to get in as well, since he's only been retired for 10 years.

Freeman McNeil led the NFL in rushing in the strike-shortened 1982 season and is the Jets' second all-time leading rusher. Wesley Walker led the NFL in receiving yards in 1978 and is the Jets' second all-time leader in yards receiving.

Who are the 10 greatest New York Jets ever, though? It's difficult to pick such a small number out of a litany of world-class athletes, but when combining career accolades, longevity with the club, and iconic moments, it's not an impossible task.

10. C Nick Mangold

Born: Jan. 13, 1984 (Centerville, Ohio)

High school: Archbishop Alter High School (Kettering, Ohio)

College: Ohio State

Pro career: New York Jets (2006-18)

Career highlights: Three-time NFL All-Pro (2009-11), seven-time Pro Bowl (2008-11, 2013-15), PFWA All-Rookie Team (2006), New York Jets Ring of Honor

The Jets' last great center, Mangold replaced fellow club legend Kevin Mawae. New York drafted the former First Team All-American 29th overall after taking Ferguson fourth overall, completing one of their best first-round hauls in franchise history.

Both players spent their entire careers in New York, with “Brick” lasting 10 years and Mangold lasting 13. However, Mangold gets the advantage over Ferguson because he lasted one more season, had four more Pro Bowl selections, and had three more All-Pro seasons (Ferguson had none).

After allowing only 0.5 sacks in 2006, Mangold was the rare center who was in “Rookie of the Year” discussions. The former National Champion helped anchor the league's best run-blocking offensive line in 2008 and 2009 and was an instrumental part of the team's back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in '09 and 2010.

He temporarily became the league's highest-paid center in 2010 but was then surpassed by Ryan Kalil and Alex Mack.

While Hill is more decorated than Mangold and was a member of New York's championship-winning squad, Mangold never had the privilege of playing with a legendary quarterback or running back.

He did briefly protect LaDanian Tomlinson, but he was past his prime. The former Buckeye still made do with what he had, though, and is a good contender for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

9. WR Al Toon

Born: April 30, 1963 (Newport News, Virginia)

High school: Menchville High School (Newport, Virginia)

College: Wisconsin

Pro career: New York Jets (1985-92)

Career highlights: Two-time NFL All-Pro (1986, 1988), three-time Pro Bowl (1986-88), AFC Player of the Year (1988), New York Jets All-Time Four Decade Team, New York Jets Ring of Honor

Toon only played eight seasons in the pros, but he made them count. The 1988 NFL receptions leader's career was cut short at just 29 years old due to concussions, and yet, he still ranks third in Jets history with 517 catches and fourth with 6,605 receiving yards.

One of the biggest “what if” stories in league history, Toon and Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. are the only two retirees to play less than 110 games and still catch more than 500 balls.

Although he only won one playoff game, Toon always shined when the lights were the brightest. In four career postseason outings, the Virginia native totaled 26 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns, good for 6.5 catches and 82.5 yards per contest.

8. WR Wayne Chrebet

Born: Aug. 14, 1973 (Garfield, New Jersey)

High school: Garfield High School (Garfield, New Jersey)

College: Hofstra

Pro career: New York Jets (1995-2005)

Career highlights: New York Jets Ring of Honor

Chrebet has one of the most inspiring stories in NFL history. The New Jersey native had a prolific career with the Hofstra Pride, becoming the first player in school history to register 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He also tied Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice's Division I-AA record by catching five touchdowns in a single game.

However, the 5-foot-10, 188-pounder still went undrafted in 1995 as he was considered undersized. Chrebet tried out for the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League but was cut after one day.

Luckily, though, his hometown Jets trained at Hofstra's campus and thus gave him a walk-on opportunity. Chrebet was so small that a team security guard stopped him from entering the facility on the first day of training camp.

The Hofstra University Athletic Hall of Fame honoree entered camp 11th on the wide receiver depth chart, which was dead last. However, he quickly worked his way up and made the final 53-man roster, and the rest was history.

Chrebet finished his career with 580 receptions, second to only Don Maynard in franchise history. His 7,365 receiving yards are third to only Maynard and Walker.

Incredibly, 379 of his catches led to successful third-down conversions, which birthed his nickname “Mr. Third Down.” The clutch pass-catcher is one of the most iconic players in franchise history, so much so that his jersey was featured in the 2003 Will Ferrell movie Elf.

7. C Kevin Mawae

Born: Jan. 23, 1971 (Savannah, Georgia)

High school: Leesville High School (Leesville, Louisiana)

College: LSU

Pro career: Seattle Seahawks (1994-97), New York Jets (1998-2005), Tennessee Titans (2006-09)

Career highlights: Eight-time NFL All-Pro (1998-2002, 2004, 2007, 2008), eight-time Pro Bowl (1999-2004, 2008, 2009), NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, PFWA All-Rookie Team (1994), New York Jets Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mawae's reign as the leader of New York's offensive line yielded elite results. When he arrived with the Jets in 1998, the team averaged 357.2 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the league. They also controlled the ball for 32:17 minutes per game, which was third-best in the NFL.

The Louisiana native also helped running back Curtis Martin achieve multiple franchise rushing records, in addition to playing 177 consecutive games. Mawae went to six consecutive Pro Bowls as a Jet while also garnering six All-Pro selections with the Green and White.

Mawae wasn't just a great run blocker, though. In 2000, he anchored a pass-protection group that tied the Indianapolis Colts for the fewest sacks allowed in the league, with 20.

Although the LSU alum only spent eight years in New York, he's still clearly the best offensive lineman in franchise history.

6. DL Joe Klecko

Born: Oct. 15, 1953 (Chester, Pennsylvania)

High school: St. James High School (Chester, Pennsylvania)

College: Temple

Pro career: New York Jets (1977-87), Indianapolis Colts (1988)

Career highlights: NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1981), three-time NFL All-Pro (1981, 1983, 1985), four-time Pro Bowl (1981, 1983-85), New York Jets Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Klecko was one of the main characters responsible for the team's revival after a dormant few years post-championship. The former Temple Owl led the league with 20.5 sacks in 1981, as he and the “New York Sack Exchange” led the team to its first playoff appearance since 1969.

That year, Klecko, Gastineau, Marty Lyons, and Abdul Salaam were invited to ring the ceremonial opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, birthing the group's iconic nickname. Klecko also won Defensive Player of the Year honors that season.

The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the most versatile players in league history, as he's one of the only players to ever be selected for the competition at three different positions. Klecko excelled as an edge rusher, defensive tackle, and nose tackle.

In one of the strangest postretirement developments in NFL history, the three-time All-Pro somehow took over 30 years to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, he finally got into Canton in 2023.

5. RB Curtis Martin

Born: May 1, 1973 (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

High school: Allderdice High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

College: Pittsburgh

Pro career: New England Patriots (1995-97), New York Jets (1998-2006)

Career highlights: Three-time NFL All-Pro (1999, 2001, 2004), five-time Pro Bowl (1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2004), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1995), PFWA All-Rookie Team 91995), New York Jets Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Martin is not only far and away the best tailback in Jets history, but the second-best skill-position player as well. After coming to New York from the division-rival New England Patriots, the Pitt alum missed just one game over the next seven seasons while making three Pro Bowls.

Martin has the most rushing yards in franchise history by a wide margin, with 10,302. The Hall-of-Famer also leads the Jets all-time with 58 rushing touchdowns, as well as 83.8 yards per game. He also became the oldest player to ever win the rushing title in 2004, finishing with 1,697 yards at 31 years old. He was also named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year that season.

Martin made all three of his All-Pro teams with the Jets and amassed more than 17,000 all-purpose yards throughout his career. He also owns one of the greatest playoff performances in team history, gaining 182 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998.

Martin, who ranks sixth all-time with 14,101 rushing yards, is one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

4. DL Mark Gastineau

Born: Nov. 20, 1956 (Ardmore, Oklahoma)

High school: Round Valley High School (Eagar, Arizona)

College: Eastern Arizona Junior College/Arizona State/East Central Oklahoma State

Pro career: New York Jets (1979-88), BC Lions (1990)

Career highlights: NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1982), Five-time NFL All-Pro (1981-85), five-time Pro Bowl (1981-85), New York Jets All-Time Four Decade Team, New York Jets Ring of Honor

After Klecko's knee injury in 1982, Gastineau stepped up as the “Sack Exchange” leader. The Arizona native fought through double teams to finish with six sacks that year, earning him Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as the George Halas Trophy. Gastineau, of course, was a central part of the team's AFC Championship run that season.

The creator of the famed “Sack Dance” led the league in sacks in each of the next two seasons, including a then-NFL record of 22 in 1984. The record stood until Michael Strahan broke it in 2001.

Gastineau, who finished his career with 107.5 sacks, is far and away the best Jets pass-rusher in team history. Klecko has the second-most sacks, with 78.

Unlike, his partner in crime, though, Gastineau still hasn't been inducted into the Hall, most likely due to off-the-field controversies. However, the reformed “bad boy” doesn't hold any animosity towards the league, via The Athletic's Dan Pompei.

“‘I have a wonderful life, a wonderful wife and this little dog,” he says, looking down at Gracie, their Golden Retriever who won’t stop giving affection,” Pompei wrote. “‘They both love me, and that’s everything I need, you know?'”

3. CB Darrelle Revis

Born: July 14, 1985 (Aliquippa, Pennsylvania)

High school: Aliquippa High School (Aliquippa, Pennsylvania)

College: Pittsburgh

Pro career: New York Jets (2007-12, 2015-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), New England Patriots (2014), Kansas City Chiefs (2017)

Career highlights: Super Bowl champion (2015), four-time NFL All-Pro (2009-11, 2014), seven-time Pro Bowl (2008-11, 2013-15), NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, PFWA All-Rookie Team (2007), New York Jets Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Revis is quite easily the finest defender to play for Gang Green. The Pitt alum was known for shutting down whoever the opponent's top receiving threat was, including superstar wideouts. Opposing quarterbacks rarely challenged him, which birthed the nickname “Revis Island.”

Revis, who won a Super Bowl with the archrival Patriots in 2015, earned five of his seven Pro Bowl selections as a Jet. His ability to eliminate the NFL's best receivers made him a shoo-in Hall of Famer, and one of the main reasons for the team's back-to-back AFC Championship Game runs in 2009 and 2010.

2. WR Don Maynard

Born: Jan. 25, 1935 (Crosbyton, Texas)

Died: Jan. 10, 2022, 86 years old (Ruidoso, New Mexico)

High school: Colorado High School (Colorado City, Texas)

College: Rice/Texas Western

Pro career: New York Giants (1958), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1959), New York Titans/Jets (1960-72), St. Louis Cardinals (1973), Houston Texans/Shreveport Steamer (1974)

Career highlights: Super Bowl champion (1969), AFL champion (1968), four-time All-AFL (1965, 1967-69), AFL All-Time Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Maynard may be the greatest rookie to ever get cut by the New York Giants. After a year with the G-Men and another in the CFL, the NFL legend joined the Titans in 1960. He then amassed 11,732 receiving yards with the club, which is still a franchise record. The late great also leads the team in career receptions (627) and touchdown grabs (88).

Maynard ended his Jets career as Namath's primary target, helping the team win its first and only Super Bowl. He still ranks 32nd all-time in receiving yards.

1. QB Joe Namath

Born: May 31, 1943 (Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania)

High school: Beaver Falls High School (Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania)

College: Alabama

Pro career: New York Jets (1965-1976), Los Angeles Rams (1977)

Career highlights: Super Bowl champion (1969), Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (1969), Pro Bowl (1972), NFL All-Pro (1972), NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1974) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1985)

There isn't much to say about “Broadway Joe” that hasn't already been said. The talented gunslinger is still the franchise's biggest icon all these years after delivering on his famous “Super Bowl guarantee.”

The Jets' victory over the Colts on Jan. 12, 1969, ushered in the modern league, as it forced the AFL and NFL to merge. Before Super Bowl III, the AFL wasn't taken as seriously, but Namath and New York showed that times had changed.

The Empire State's signal-caller outdueled Unitas, completing 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards in a gritty, defensive slugfest. Unitas, on the other hand, completed just 11 of 24 passes with an interception.

The game is still considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history, as the Jets were 19.5-point underdogs going into the contest.

The Alabama alum still leads the club in multiple major all-time passing categories, including yards (27,057) and touchdowns (170). Without Namath's on-field clutch gene and off-field swagger, the Jets may have never been put on the map.

While the club has had a rough history overall, the electrifying quarterback's contributions helped put them above the likes of the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns all-time.