The New York Jets suffered a major setback when head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss the entire 2025 season with a torn triceps. Vera-Tucker's injury occurred during a one-on-one drill in practice. It will require surgery followed by a seven-month rehabilitation for the New York lineman.

The loss is a crushing blow to an offensive line that was expected to be one of the team’s strengths. Vera-Tucker, 26, is regarded as the Jets’ best all-around lineman, capable of playing multiple positions. He was voted a team captain earlier in the week and entered training camp healthy for the first time since 2022.

Durability has been a persistent concern since he was drafted 14th overall out of Southern California. Vera-Tucker previously missed 10 games in 2022 with a torn triceps in his opposite arm and 12 games in 2023 with a torn Achilles. He managed to stay healthy last year, starting 15 games and solidifying his reputation as a cornerstone player.

His absence forces Glenn to reshuffle the offensive line just as the season begins. Center Joe Tippmann, who competed for the starting job throughout camp, could slide over to right guard. That would elevate Josh Myers into the starting center role after joining the team this offseason. Glenn said the coaching staff is still evaluating options. However, he acknowledged that replacing Vera-Tucker will not be easy.

The timing is difficult for Vera-Tucker as well. He was coming off a strong camp and was considered a candidate for his first Pro Bowl before entering free agency in 2026. NFL.com recently ranked him among the top pending free agents for next offseason. But this injury could complicate his path to a lucrative contract extension.

The Jets were counting on Vera-Tucker to ease the transition for rookie right tackle Armand Membou. Instead, the rookie will now debut without the veteran presence alongside him. With a reconfigured front line, New York must quickly adapt to protect quarterback Justin Fields and establish stability in the trenches.