On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams improved their record on the young 2025 NFL season to an impressive 4-2 with a comfortable 17-3 road win over the Baltimore Ravens. It was a solid performance from the Rams overall, winning in a tough environment, even if Baltimore was down several key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, the Rams didn't make it through this game unscathed, as star wide receiver Puka Nacua went down with an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, the team got a tough update on Nacua's status at practice this week leading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“WR Puka Nacua (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, head coach Sean McVay told reporters,” reported NFL.com.

Nacua was already closing in on a spot amongst the best wide receivers in the NFL entering this season but has left no doubt about that distinction with his performance through the first six weeks, using his unique combination of size, strength, and athleticism to torch opposing defensive backfields and give the Rams a lethal wide receiving duo with himself and veteran Davante Adams.

Overall, the Rams haven't been dominant so far this year, but they are finding ways to accumulate wins, seeming to have put their puzzling home loss to the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers fully in the rearview mirror at this point.

The Rams are hoping to stay healthy as they look to make a playoff push in what could be quarterback Matthew Stafford's final year with the franchise. The Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season but haven't made it out of the second round in the few years since.

In any case, the Rams will next take the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET. The game is set to be played overseas in London.