The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will face the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but they will likely do so without one of their most productive offensive weapons. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who has emerged as the top target for quarterback Justin Herbert, is on track to miss the Week 6 matchup due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (questionable, hamstring) is trending toward missing Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins, per source,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnston, whom the team listed as questionable on the injury report, worked separately with trainers during Los Angeles' final practice. The 24-year-old has become a primary receiving threat in Herbert’s offense. In five games, he has recorded 26 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.2 catches and 75.4 yards per game. Johnston’s presence, alongside Keenan Allen (29 receptions, 289 yards, three touchdowns) and Ladd McConkey (21 catches, 213 yards, one touchdown), combined for all eight of the Chargers’ receiving touchdowns and 879 of their 1,273 passing yards this season. Should Johnston sit out, second-round pick Tre Harris will likely take on a larger role in the offense.

So far this season, Los Angeles has averaged 235.4 passing yards per game (1,177 total), ranking 10th in the NFL, while their ground game has contributed 116.8 rushing yards per game (584 total), placing them 14th in the league. Despite these numbers, the Chargers have scored just 19.6 points per game (98 total), ranking 25th in the league in scoring.

Herbert leads the offense and the team’s passing and rushing production. The quarterback has thrown for 1,229 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2025, completing 65.7% of his passes at an average of 245.8 yards per game. He has also contributed 153 rushing yards on the ground, averaging 30.6 yards per contest.

Defensively, Los Angeles has been strong, ranking seventh in the NFL in yards allowed per game (293.8) and sixth in points allowed (19.6). Epicenter defenders include Derwin James (37 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks), Daiyan Henley (39 tackles, three TFL, two sacks), and Tuli Tuipulotu (17 tackles, six TFL, four sacks).

Across town, the Dolphins, limping in with a 1-4 record, have nonetheless achieved a 46.7% success rate on third downs, the second-most efficient in the league. Their vanguard, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games, complemented by the deft contributions of Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller, and De’Von Achane.