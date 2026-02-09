Sunday's Super Bowl LX featured an electric halftime show performance from international star Bad Bunny. The Grammy-winner performed a show packed with cameos and other musical guests, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. During the show, many celebrities were spotted in Bunny's Casita. One of them was Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., whose appearance was shared by MLB outlet Jomboy Media on X, formerly Twitter.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/IMZgqBvmHy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 9, 2026

“Ronald Acuña Jr. was in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show,” posted the baseball-focused page shortly after the show.

In addition to Acuna Jr., other celebrities spotted included Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Cardi B. Acuna Jr.'s appearance is likely due to the star power he has exhibited during his meteoric rise in MLB. Now one of the faces of the sport, Acuna Jr. is set to play for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC). Can Acuna Jr. use his appearance alongside the likes of Bunny, Gaga, and Pascal to catapult him towards another big season in 2026?

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s cameo in Super Bowl halftime showcases star power

Acuna Jr. will not only look to lead Venezuela to their first WBC title next month, but also the Braves to another World Series championship. In 2021, he helped Atlanta off to a strong start before injuries derailed his campaign. If Acuna Jr. can stay healthy, then a return to the postseason and more could be in the cards at Truist Park this summer.

Meanwhile, Bunny's performance kept the crowd in Santa Clara engaged, packing in all of those exciting cameos.