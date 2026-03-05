Since losing Stefon Diggs in 2024, the Buffalo Bills have been actively looking for their next No. 1 receiver in the trade market. After their reported interest in disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, the Bills acquired D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears in the 2026 offseason.

Buffalo could still make another trade, but adding Moore seemingly takes them out of the running for Brown, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Bills sent two 2026 draft picks to Chicago for Moore, including a second-rounder, suggesting they might not have enough ammunition to execute a blockbuster deal.

With the Bills now out of the Brown market, the Eagles' most likely trade suitors are the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane reported that the Eagles are only inclined to trade Brown to an AFC team.

The Bills did appear to be interested in Brown before acquiring the cheaper Moore. Although Moore is coming off the worst year of his career, he has shown the ability to be an elite receiver before and is still just 28 years old.

Moore's numbers have gone down in each of his three seasons with the Bears. They decreased dramatically once Caleb Williams took over at quarterback, with the 2024 No. 1 overall pick showing more chemistry with Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland.

Moore's declining role made him one of the top trade candidates of the offseason. Although he did not directly request a trade, he grew visibly upset with his new role.

Moore still has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name and 41 touchdowns in his eight-year career. He immediately becomes the favorite to be Josh Allen's go-to target as the most talented receiver to suit up in royal and navy blue since Diggs' departure.