The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, as your favorite team gets their next chance at improving their roster to chase the Lombardi Trophy. How will the first round play out? Check out ClutchPoints’ 2025 NFL mock draft.

With Lambeau Field playing host this April, the pre-draft hype is at an all-time high. Who do you want your team to select?

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB (Miami)

Even in a year of a weak quarterback class, the first overall pick has seemingly been locked in for weeks. The Tennessee Titans, owners of the top selection, get their pick of the litter this year, and will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward is the best QB of the bunch, as his arm strength and mobility give him a shot at becoming a top-15 signal caller for the Titans. With head coach Brian Callahan needing to hit on a QB, Ward is his best shot at improving the offense.

2. Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, CB/WR (Colorado)

Even with QB issues of their own, the Cleveland Browns need help elsewhere, paving the way for them to draft two-way sensation Travis Hunter. The Colorado star has yet to lock down his primary position in the NFL as he profiles as both a cornerback and wide receiver at the next level.

Regardless of where he plays, the Browns need his superstar talent to make an impression, and he likely will get a chance to play on both sides of the ball right out of the gate.

3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter, DE (Penn State)

The New York Giants are in a great spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they get to have the board fall to them while still drafting who many draft pundits think is the best player available in Penn State’s Abdul Carter. The former Nittany Lions pass rusher is a menace when rushing the QB and will inject some life into a below-average group that the Giants are currently running out there.

By drafting Carter, this could also pave the way for a trade of fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has shown flashes but could be seen as movable.

4. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT (LSU)

Mike Vrabel is as old school as they come for head coaches, as the former player-turned-coach is now leading the New England Patriots. With a mindset that focuses on building through the trenches, picking the premier offensive tackle in LSU’s Will Campbell is fitting.

Campbell would become one of the most important pieces in the New England offense, protecting second-year QB Drake Maye’s blindside. While the pass-catcher group needs quite a bit of work, the Patriots would be smart to build their offensive line up first with Campbell.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Ashton Jeanty, RB (Boise State)

So here is where things get interesting, as pick five is about where Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty is likely going off the board. With both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders rumored to be interested, it is the Jaguars that decide to select the best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While adding Jeanty to a running back room that includes both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby isn’t the best way to improve this roster, it will add a jolt to a franchise that has so desperately needed to find something to get fans back into the stadium for home games.

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Armand Membou, OT (Missouri)

Missing out on Jeanty resets the draft focus for the Raiders, as they won’t find a running back in the first round without moving back. Instead, they stay on the offensive side of the ball and add one of the best offensive tackles available in Missouri’s Armand Membou.

Protecting Geno Smith should be top priority for Pete Carroll, and Membou can easily step into a starting left tackle role and do just that. While it isn’t a sexy pick by any means, it would represent a safer pick, something that has been hard to come by for the Raiders in recent years.

7. New York Jets – Tyler Warren, TE (Penn State)

Aaron Glenn enters his first NFL Draft leading the New York Jets, and they have plenty of holes to fill. With Justin Fields in and Aaron Rodgers out, the QB position has a fresh face for at least one season. While adding talent to the offensive line would be their best path to protecting Fields, finding a dance partner alongside Garrett Wilson could do even more to unlock this offense.

With that in mind, adding tight end Tyler Warren at pick seven represents a bit of a risk, but one that the Jets should be interested in taking. Warren is a top-flight offensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and he can contribute in many different ways in the Jets offense, helping justify his top-10 selection.

8. Carolina Panthers – Jalon Walker, DE (Georgia)

The Carolina Panthers can really go in whatever direction they want to in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they have holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Getting Bryce Young a top wideout is near the top of the list, but so is adding talent to the pass rush.

If they decide to pass on a receiver, then Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker is in contention at pick eight. The former Bulldog pass rusher is tough when getting after the quarterback and showed quite often his high ceiling, making him a solid upside here at pick eight.

9. New Orleans Saints – Tetairoa McMillan, WR (Arizona)

It feels as though the ninth pick could go a million different directions, which kind of speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the New Orleans Saints and the direction of their franchise. Having been linked to a quarterback and offensive line at various points of the pre-draft cycle, it is in the realm of likely possibilities that they instead focus on upgrading their wide receiver room.

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he is seen as the top receiver – when not considering Hunter. McMillan’s ceiling puts him in the pro-ready category, as he looks to make an immediate impact down in the Bayou in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Saints would do well to add McMillan alongside Chris Olave, as their offense as a whole is missing some building block talent.

10. Indianapolis Colts – Colston Loveland, TE (Michigan)

Trade with CHI

Reported interest in Bowers last NFL Draft cycle means that the Indianapolis Colts could still be on the lookout for their answer at tight end. With two premium options still on the board, the Colts jump up four spots to select Michigan’s Colston Loveland to round out the top 10.

Loveland is vying for the TE1 spot this year, with the jury still out on which teams favor the Michigan product over Warren. While a clear tier below Bowers from last year, Loveland has game-changing abilities in his skillset too and would be a great asset to add to the passing attack for Indy.

11. San Francisco 49ers – Mykel Williams, DE (Georgia)

A down year for the San Francisco 49ers gives them a draft pick much earlier than normal – but this also allows them a great opportunity to refill their coffers to try and get back into contention last season. Adding a pass rusher like Mykel Williams would prove to be exactly what Robert Saleh needs to jumpstart the defense, especially after all of the talent that departed in free agency this offseason.

Plus, it seems like Williams has plenty of suitors in NFL circles, which can go a long way when replacing a major departure of talent.

12. Dallas Cowboys – Matthew Golden, WR (Texas)

A second wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb has been a gaping hole for years for the Dallas Cowboys, and they decide to take another stab at it by drafting Texas speedster Matthew Golden. After Tetairoa McMillan goes off the board, Dallas goes with an in-state WR for their offense.

Golden’s game-breaking speed is the exact compliment you want opposite Lamb, and he would be a good fit for Dak Prescott on vertical plays. Golden will need to get stronger and improve his route running, but he is a very moldable piece for the Dallas offense.

13. Miami Dolphins – Jahdae Barron, CB (Texas)

Rumors surrounding Jalen Ramsey’s future with the Miami Dolphins are driving a late push to a cornerback coming off the board at pick 13. Texas CB Jahdae Barron is the most versatile cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, having spent 500+ snaps at three different positions in his career.

Even if the Dolphins leave the NFL Draft with Ramsey still on their roster, Barron can hit the ground running and learn behind the veteran while they work on a trade. The writing is on the wall for Ramsey to be playing elsewhere this upcoming season, which would pave the way for Barron to then assume the vacated starter’s role.

14. Chicago Bears – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT (Texas)

Trade with IND

After moving down four spots from the 10th overall selection, the Chicago Bears are still able to add even more talent to their revamped offensive line. With Jeanty coming off the board and a trade up not in the cards for general manager Ryan Poles, moving down to pick up more draft capital while still adding a top offensive tackle like Kelvin Banks Jr. is a perfect way for the Bears to nail their first-round selection.

15. Atlanta Falcons – Mason Graham, DT (Michigan)

The fall out of the top five for Mason Graham ends here at pick 15, as the Atlanta Falcons add the Michigan product to their defensive line. It is surprising to see Graham slide down the draft board, but with the shift towards offensive players in the top five, Graham is one of the players that loses out.

Graham’s talent makes him a top-10 prospect, as he is a disruptive pass rusher who is tough to block one-on-one in the trenches. If he is available at pick 15, don’t be surprised if Atlanta has plenty of suitors calling to move up and draft Graham.

16. Denver Broncos – Omarion Hampton, RB (North Carolina)

Trade with AZ

It is no secret that the Denver Broncos want to add talent to their running back room, as Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin are the biggest names currently on the roster. While not lucking into Jeanty, the Broncos should be ecstatic to add the second-best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

Hampton would easily be the RB1 in most NFL Drafts, as his blend of athleticism and feel for the game gives him a great chance at having a strong NFL career. Sean Payton has worked wonders with RBs that produce in the passing game, something that Hampton also brings to the table, making him a potential top-15 back right out of the gate.

17. Green Bay Packers – Emeka Egbuka, WR (Ohio State)

Trade with CIN

Moving up to grab a wide receiver feels like a fever dream for the Green Bay Packers, but hosting the 2025 NFL Draft plus having too many years of being a WR short should make general manager Brian Gutekunst realize he has to make this move.

Having a talent like Egbuka fall in the first round is the perfect outcome for Green Bay, as the former Buckeye receiver is the most pro-ready option in the 2025 NFL Draft. Moving up to 17 makes sense for Green Bay, as the Packers jump one pick ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, who likely would be interested in adding Egbuka if he was still on the board.

18. Seattle Seahawks – Grey Zabel, IOL (North Dakota State)

With some of the top receiver talent off the board, the Seahawks pivot to addressing their offensive line, adding North Dakota State lineman Grey Zabel. An underappreciated prospect from the FCS level, Zabel would help stabilize the interior of the Seattle offensive line by likely settling in at one of the guard spots for the offense.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jihaad Campbell, LB (Alabama)

There hasn’t been much in the area of pre-draft discussions for what direction the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go in the 2025 NFL Draft, but picking at 19 gives them freedom to take the best player available. While some medical concerns exist, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is the top off-ball LB in the draft and would fit well in Todd Bowles’ defense.

A torn labrum has some teams concerned about how ready Campbell will be for training camp, but the former Crimson Tide linebacker is a big-time contributor in stopping both the run and pass. With the 35-year-old Lavonte David brought back on a one-year deal, Campbell could learn from one of the best to do it with the intent of taking David’s role next season.

20. Arizona Cardinals – Josh Simmons, OT (Ohio State)

Trade with DEN

A previous deal between Denver and Arizona for Baron Browning probably makes another potential deal have legs for this first-round swap. With no real glaring holes on the roster, the Arizona Cardinals can afford to move back a few picks and pick up an additional selection or two.

Offensive line is a position of need for Arizona to target in the first round, and grabbing Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons would be a big-time win for Kyler Murray. Simmons’ health, including a knee injury that cut his 2024 season short, is what knocked him down a few pegs in the OT rankings, but he absolutely has the tools to be a good offensive tackle for a long time in the NFL, something Arizona desperately needs.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Derrick Harmon, DT (Oregon)

Even with their QB issues still up in the air, the Pittsburgh Steelers are never a team to make a panic pick, and that streak won’t end in the 2025 NFL Draft. Going best player available that also fills a need on defense, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon would be an excellent addition for the Steelers.

Having Harmon line up alongside Cameron Hayward and T.J. Watt will free up the veteran pass rushers, giving this pass rush a much-needed injection of youth and talent.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Will Johnson, CB (Michigan)

Another NFL Draft, another Michigan player heading to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Adding Will Johnson to the Chargers secondary will make a strong unit even better, something they need in the tough AFC West.

Johnson has a concerning knee issue that might contribute to a brief slide in the first round, but the Chargers probably have the most confidence in his medicals, as they still likely have an in with the Wolverines' coaching staff.

23. Cincinnati Bengals – Walter Nolen, DT (Ole Miss)

Trade with GB

Only having six picks in their arsenal makes a trade down likely for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they move back six spots in this NFL mock draft. Being able to move back and still draft Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen would be a win-win scenario for team and player.

The Bengals need help on the interior of their defensive line, and with Nolen being a rising name in the DT group in the 2025 NFL Draft, he would immediately slide into a key role for the Bengals in the trenches.

24. Minnesota Vikings – Nick Emmanwori, S (South Carolina)

The aging Harrison Smith sees the end of the road coming soon for his playing career, and with Josh Metellus needing to take on a bigger role with the departure of Camryn Bynum, adding an athletic freak like Nick Emmanwori would be an excellent choice for the Minnesota Vikings defense.

Brian Flores would do wonders with Emmanwori, who oozes with potential but needs to lock down some of his more technical safety skills to really make an impact at the next level. Flores is exactly the coordinator to put the South Carolina safety in a position to succeed, and finding his athletic profile at this point in the first round is a solid get.

25. Houston Texans – Josh Conerly Jr., OT (Oregon)

The offseason talent drain from the offensive line, including the shocking decision to trade Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, makes this position a likely early target for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the top tier of tackles are already off the board, Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. is the last option in this tier of talent, and would immediately slide into a starting job with Houston.

Protecting C.J. Stroud may be an uphill battle this season, but Conerly should acclimate to his role relatively quickly, providing the Texans with a long-term building block on their offensive line.

26. New York Giants – Jaxson Dart, QB (Ole Miss)

Trade with LAR

After grabbing the best defensive player at pick three in Carter, the Giants move up from pick 34 to grab their next shot at a franchise QB. Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart has aspects to his game many teams will like, but there are some deficiencies that justify him being the second quarterback off the board. By moving back into the first round, the Giants earn the shot at having that important fifth year at the end of Dart's rookie contract to analyze if he is the right choice for their future, a valuable part when rebuilding a roster.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Shemar Stewart, DE (Texas A&M)

Things seem to always work out in favor of the Baltimore Ravens, as they frequently like to have the draft fall to them and select the best player available. In this case, Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart falls into their lap at pick 27, and would be a solid addition to their defensive line.

Stewart has a really nice athletic profile, something frequently seen on his game film. Explosiveness is something littered throughout his tape, and if the Ravens can find another twitch pass rusher who gets up-field in a hurry, watch out.

28. Detroit Lions – Tyler Booker, IOL (Alabama)

Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany could benefit from a challenger on the offensive line for the Detroit Lions, and Alabama’s Tyler Booker would do just that. In contention for the top interior lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft, Booker could be Detroit’s center of the future, but a brief stop at guard would help him acclimate to the NFL.

29. Kansas City Chiefs – Aireontae Ersery, OT (Minnesota)

Trade with WAS

Jumping up two spots in the 2025 NFL Draft helps the Kansas City Chiefs secure an offensive tackle, staying ahead of the Saints, who are also in need of OL depth. Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery met with the Chiefs, so the interest between the two parties is there.

Ersery hasn’t been talked about as much as other tackles in this class, but his huge frame and pass sets give the Chiefs something to mold into a starting tackle of the future.

30. New Orleans Saints – Shedeur Sanders, QB (Colorado)

Trade with BUF

The biggest QB domino to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. With a potential draft range of pick three to falling into the second round, Sanders could be in for a roller coaster ride on the first day of the NFL Draft.

However, signs point to the Saints having an interest in adding Sanders, especially with the recent news of Derek Carr potentially missing all of 2025. Sanders is a pure pocket passer with limited mobility, which means that the Saints will need to address their offensive line, but jumping back into the first round to nab the sliding Colorado star would be a good usage of the Saints’ draft picks.

31. Washington Commanders – Kenneth Grant, DT (Michigan)

Trade with KC

A likely trade-back candidate, the Washington Commanders do just that, swapping places with the Chiefs and adding a pick (or two) to their 2025 NFL Draft. Picking now at 31, the Commanders pass up a running mate for Terry McLaurin and head to upgrade their defense with Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Grant makes four defensive tackles selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as this position is ripe with talent.

32. Philadelphia Eagles – Mike Green, DE (Marshall)

The final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft goes to the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, who have eight total picks at their disposal. Everyone knows that Howie Roseman loves to add talent to his defensive line whenever possible, so adding the NCAA leader in sacks last season (17.0) would probably be tough to pass up.

The Marshall product has some off-field concerns – which may contribute to his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft – but it has yet to be something that has deterred teams from having Green on their draft radars.