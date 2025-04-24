The 2025 NFL Draft is mere hours away, and the landing spots of so many future stars takes center stage in the mecca of football — Green Bay Wisconsin and the backdrop of Lambeau Field.

This year’s draft is a pivotal one to so many organizations. Will a team add the right centerpiece to elevate them from the bottom of the league to the top – much like Jayden Daniels did for the Commanders, winning Rookie of the Year, and taking them to the playoffs?

Who may overreach on a tight end, banking on the success of what Brock Bowers brought that position? Is this year’s NFL draft selection a way to check off needs now, to set them up for the draft next year?

Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Kyle McCord or Jalen Milroe…who will be the next QB to go after Cam Ward?

Here we go…

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes

The Titans have been needing a quarterback for years and Cam Ward can be their guy. Cam is a very accurate thrower and flashes his arm strength. He is a very similar player to Joe Burrow who was the quarterback for the offense that head coach Brian Callahan was when he was the OC for the Bengals. Cam is very calm in the pocket and doesn’t seem to panic when under pressure; he looks ready for the NFL level. This past season he led the nation in passing touchdowns with 39 and had 4313 passing yards which was second behind Kyle McCord. He also had the highest QBR of 88 in the entire nation.

Other positional needs: WR, DE, LB, SECONDARY

2. Cleveland Browns – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Browns already have a top edge rusher in Myles Garrett but having another NFL-caliber one in Abdul Carter could be scary for opposing teams. At 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, he is a freak athlete using his size and quickness to get to quarterbacks. This past season he posted 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss. Abdul can be an every down rusher having a total of 734 snaps, 350 on pass snaps and 322 on run snaps.

Other positional needs: QB, WR, RB, INTERIOR DL, S

3. New York Giants – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The reigning Heisman winner is seen as the best prospect in this draft. It is unclear which position that he will play in the NFL, but some speculate it will be DB. Hunter is a very talented prospect putting up stellar stats on both sides of the ball. This past season he put up 1258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions, alongside four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. On offense he could be playing with a young talented Malik Nabers with Winston/Wilson throwing the ball. But he would significantly boost a terrible secondary room for the Giants.

Other positional needs: G, OT, C, OLB, INTERIOR DL

4. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT/G, LSU

Will is regarded as the top lineman in the NFL draft and could be a great fit for the Patriots, who need a left tackle. Campbell is very athletic and ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, 32 inch vertical jump and a nine foot broad jump. He only allowed two sacks this past season on 558 pass snaps, via PFF. But the only concern many have on him is that he has shorter arms which may move him to Guard rather than tackle.

Other positional needs: RB, WR, INTERIOR DL, LB, S, EDGE

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham is a can’t miss prospect and will cause problems for opposing teams. He is a game wrecker and is what the Jags will need. Graham has quick feet and violent hands. The Jaguars allowed a bottom 10 rushing yards per game this past season, and Graham can help bring that average to a top 15 because of how good of a run stopper he is.

Other positional needs: TE, G, CB, S

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders desperately need a RB and Jeanty will not disappoint. He is a freak athlete and will not shy away from contact. The reigning Doak Walker winner had 2,601 yards, 29 TDs, and seven yards per carry. One impressive stat is that he would be second in rushing yards in the nation for yards after contact (1,889) only behind himself. Not to mention he is a very good pass blocker and can hold his ground against pass rushers.

Other positional needs: WR, OT, G, INTERIOR DL, LB, CB, S

7. New York Jets – Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

After letting Morgan Moses go, the Jets have a position to fill at RT. Membou did not allow one sack this past season on 411 pass snaps. He has long arms and quick feet which helps him become a dominant tackle. At the combine he had a 9.89/10 Raw Athletic Score. He ran a 4.91 40 yard dash, had a 34 inch vertical jump, and a 9’7’’ broad jump. His quickness makes him a good run blocker and can help the Jets running back by committee.

Other positional needs: WR, TE, S, INTERIOR DL, EDGE, CB

8. Carolina Panthers – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Panthers big need is a LB. Walker is a twitchy linebacker and has great burst and pursuit. He can line up at mike linebacker or edge rusher. He had 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss this past season. He is a hard-hitting linebacker and can get after it. The Panthers finished dead last in rushing yards allowed per game, and getting Walker will put those numbers even lower.

Other positional needs: IOL, TE, WR, EDGE, S

9. New Orleans Saints – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Derek Carr injured his shoulder this offseason and is out for the next season. The Saints need a quarterback, and Shedeur can be their guy. Sanders is a good pocket passer and has a natural feel for the pocket. He also has good arm strength and is known for his playmaking ability. In his two years at Colorado, he had 64 passing touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

Other positional needs: G, INTERIOR DL, CB

10. Chicago Bears – Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Green led the nation this past season with 17 sacks, and the Bears need an NFL edge rusher that is able to get after the quarterback. He is a very athletic edge rusher that has elite quickness. At the Senior Bowl he balled out showing his speed to power rushes. He has good bend and dip to get around tackles.

Other positional needs: WR, OT, TE, RB

11. San Francisco 49ers – Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

After losing Aaron Moore in free agency, the 49ers need a tackle who can replace him. Kelvin Banks shows his power and quickness against quick pass rushers. He has a pro ready run blocking ability and is able to move out in space which can help out running back Christian McCaffrey. As a three-year starter at Texas, he has good football IQ and can be a day one starter and learn under Trent Williams.

Other positional needs- WR, G, CB, EDGE, S

12. Dallas Cowboys – Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan is one of the best receivers in this class and will help Dak Prescott. He is a great deep threat receiver and has really good hands. He can flash his speed when running after a catch. Tet is very versatile as he can line up out wide or even in the slot. This season he had an impressive 60 percent contested catch rate and below 4 percent dropped catch rate.

Other positional needs: RB, INTERIOR DL, S, CB, RG

13. Miami Dolphins – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Dolphins are going to need an NFL-ready cornerback to pair with Ramsey and Johnson is arguably the best in this class. He is a shutdown corner, and, in his career, he allowed only two touchdowns; he has more pick sixes than touchdowns allowed. Johnson is a very physical corner at the tops of routes and when in pursuit.

Other positional needs: TE, INTERIOR DL, EDGE, LB, S

14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, Penn State, TE

Tyler Warren was the reigning Mackey Award Winner in college football. He was utilized everywhere in college; he can snap it, run the ball, catch the ball, and he can block. He has safe hands and wins a lot of 50/50 balls. Tyler is exceptional with the ball and is very physical and quick. Warren also is a good blocker and can be effective on runs to the outside showing power.

Other Positional needs: C, LB, S

15. Atlanta Falcons – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams has a big frame which helps him be a dominant pass rusher. This past season he had 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Williams is a run stuffer and can disrupt plays with his physicality. He is very lengthy and has a great explosiveness off the line.

Other positional needs: WR, INTERIOR DL, LB, CB

16. Arizona Cardinals – Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

The Cardinals lack Guard depth and need one that can help protect Kyler Murray. Zabel is an athletic guard with quick feet and good hands. He can set an immediate NFL anchor by unlocking his hips. It is shown that he can withstand quickness and power of pass rushers at the Senior Bowl.

Other positional needs: WR, LB, CB, INTERIOR DL

17. Cincinnati Bengals – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Cincinnati has everything on offense but nothing on defense, and Jahdae Barron is the man for them. Barron was the winner of the best defensive back award this season. He is a lockdown cornerback with five interceptions and 11 pass deflections. He has quick and fluid feet in coverage. He can line up out wide or as a slot corner.

Other positional needs: G, INTERIOR DL, LB

18. Seattle Seahawks – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

With Noah Fant set to be on the last year of his contract Seattle will look to add another pass catcher. Colston Loveland has great athleticism and speed. He has a fluid route running for his size against linebackers and safeties. Loveland has safe hands and has excellent run after catch. Loveland’s blocking is also solid but not elite.

Other positional needs: WR, INTERIOR OL, LB, S

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Tampa Bay is looking for a linebacker to replace Lavonte David for the future. Jihaad Campbell is a very talented linebacker that has good balance and can move smoothly in all directions. He has great athleticism and speed and can cover both running backs and tight ends. Campbell is very physical in the run game having 12 tackles for loss this past season.

Other positional needs: INTERIOR OL, CB, EDGE, TE

20. Denver Broncos – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Broncos lost Javonte Williams this offseason and need to address the important NFL running back position. Omarion Hampton is a physical back that breaks a lot of tackles and gains many yards after contact. He has good patience and vision which allows him to find the holes in the defense. Hampton is a very athletic back. At the combine he ran a 4.46 dash, had a 38’’ vertical jump, and a 10 '10'’ broad jump. Pretty impressive numbers.

Other positional needs: WR, INTERIOR DL, LB

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

With the departures of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, the Steelers will look to add a quarterback to their stacked roster of high caliber WRs. Jaxson Dart has good accuracy and deep ball strength which was put on show at the combine. He has good mobility and can make plays under pressure. This past season he had the highest passer rating in the nation (180.7). The biggest question here is will Jaxson still be on the board at No. 21 or do they make a move up?

Other positional needs: INTERIOR DL, RB, INTERIOR OL

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Chargers need another receiver alongside Ladd McConkey. Golden is a fast and athletic receiver running a 4.29 dash at the combine. He has smooth route running abilities and good hands. Matthew is very twitchy and can create instant separation off the line. He can line up out wide or in the slot.

Other positional needs: TE, INTERIOR DL, LB, CB

23. Green Bay Packers – Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

The Packers must address depth at the Interior Defensive Line position, and they just can’t pass on Nolen. He is an athletic defensive tackle that has a quick step off the line. Nolen is very physical at the line and a disrupter in the pass or run game as he had six sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Other positional needs: CB, WR, EDGE

24. Minnesota Vikings – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks is a very fluid and smooth safety. He has great ball skills and can track the ball. Starks had good open field tackling and has missed 6.9 percent of his tackles via PFF. He has excellent range and can cover a lot of ground downfield. Starks can line up in the slot, the deep safety or even in the box which makes him versatile for NFL teams.

Other positional needs: INTERIOR OL, CB

25. Houston Texans – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

With Tank Dell out for the season, the Texans receiver room is very slim. Houston can reunite Stroud with Emeka Egbuka as they played in Ohio State together. Egbuka is an athletic receiver with fluid route running. He has safe, reliable hands and has good yards after catch. He mostly plays in the slot but can also play out wide. According to PFF he had a 5.5 percent drop rate and a 59.1 percent contested catch rate.

Other positional needs: INTERIOR OL, INTERIOR DL, LB

26. Los Angeles Rams – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

With Rob Havenstein set to enter his final year of his contract, the Rams are going to need to replace him. Simmons only played six games this past season after a torn patellar tendon. He has quick feet and is an agile tackle against fast edge rushers. He is a good run blocker and can move into open space. He also can play both right and left tackle, so he can provide great versatility.

Other positional needs: LB, INTERIOR DL, CB

27. Baltimore Ravens – Derrick Harmon, Interior DL, Oregon

The Ravens need depth at the Defensive Line and Harmon would be perfect for them. Harmon is an athletic lineman with a big, physical frame. He is great in the run game and sheds blocks well. He had 11 tackles for loss and five sacks this past season, Harmon also led defensive tackles with a 17.6 percent pass-rush win rate.

Other positional needs: EDGE, CB, S

28. Detroit Lions – Donovan Jackson, G/OT, Ohio State

The Lions need a starting Right Guard, and Jackson can be the pick in the NFL draft. Jackson is a very talented player as he stepped up for Ohio State by playing Left Tackle down the stretch of the season and excelled. He has a strong core and upper body strength against defensive lineman in the run game. He has a quick first step and explosive power at the line of scrimmage and out in space.

Other positional needs: EDGE, INTERIOR DL, CB

29. Washington Commanders – Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Stewart is an athletic freak as he put on a display at the combine. 4.59 dash, 40” vertical, and a 10’11” broad jump. He is explosive off the line against tackles, and uses a speed to power pass rush. Stewart is very lengthy and has a good bend.

Other positional needs: WR, T, S

30. Buffalo Bills – Kenneth Grant, Interior DL, Michigan

The Bills need depth behind Ed Oliver at defensive tackle. Grant has a great combination of size and strength at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds. Grant is a reliable run stuffer with his great length and hand usage.

Other positional needs: INTERIOR OL, CB

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Tyler Booker, Interior OL, Alabama

After trading away Guard Joe Thuney, the Chiefs have a hole to fill on an elite NFL offensive line. Booker has great size and huge hands which makes him a great guard. He is difficult to bull rush and has a strong anchor against defensive tackles. Booker is excellent in the run game and creates holes for the running backs. Patrick Mahomes would love to have a guy like Booker protecting him.

Other positional needs: INTERIOR DL, WR, CB

32. Philadelphia Eagles – Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Eagles traded away CJ Gardner Johnson in the offseason and will try to replace him. Nick Emmanwori is an extraordinary athlete, at the combine he ran a 4.38 dash, had a 43” vertical, and a 11 ‘6'’ broad jump. Emmanwori also has great ball skills and had four interceptions, two pass deflections and two house calls this past season. He is a strong, physical tackler that doesn’t allow extra yards and is ready for the NFL.

Other positional needs: CB, EDGE

Time will tell how this class will plan out. With some coaches and GM’s on the hot seat, it’s essential to strike on boom over bust.