Despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell just short against the Philadelphia Eagles. After heading into the locker room at halftime down 24-6, the Buccaneers' bid to win their fourth straight game came up short, as the Eagles held on to win 31-25 on Sunday. Yet, during the Bucs' attempted comeback, quarterback Baker Mayfield made a couple of big-time throws to cut into Philadelphia's deficit. The first was a 77-yard touchdown pass to rookie Emeka Egbuka. Tampa Bay's official X, formerly Twitter, account posted the touchdown, which narrowed the Birds' lead to 24-13 at the time.

“THREAD. THE. NEEDLE. 🙌,” posted the team's official page on Sunday.

The Mayfield-Egbuka connection has continued to grow as the season progresses. The rookie was one yard short of leading the team in receiving for the afternoon (running back Bucky Irving had 102 yards compared to Egbuka's 101). It was the rookie's first-ever 100-yard performance, as he was targeted ten times on the afternoon. While the Buccaneers did lose their first matchup of the season on Sunday, they still lead the NFC South. Can Tampa Bay get back on track next Sunday on the road against the Seattle Seahawks?

Buccaneers fall just short of fourth straight comeback win

After a dismal first-half showing, it was fair to wonder if the Bucs' offense would ever wake up. However, it appeared that kicker Chase McLaughlin's 65-yard field goal to close the second quarter gave the Buccaneers some life. After the offense turned the ball over on downs in the Eagles' territory to open the second half, Mayfield began to once again lead Tampa Bay back. His touchdown pass to Egbuka was the longest completion that the Buccaneers have notched since 2013, according to team reporter Scott Smith on X.

“Baker Mayfield's 77-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka is the Bucs' longest completion in 12 years, since an 85-yarder from Mike Glennon to Tiquan Underwood against the Lions on Nov. 24, 2013,” reported Smith after the score.

Mayfield's long pass was almost surpassed by a 72-yarder he threw to Irving two drives later. That score cut the Eagles' lead to 11, which was followed up by a third McLaughlin field goal early in the fourth quarter. However, Philadelphia's defense held firm on the Buccaneers' last two drives, as Mayfield was intercepted deep into the Birds' territory. That was followed by a second turnover on downs. Now, the Bucs need to move forward towards Seattle. Will a win out west continue Tampa Bay's push towards the postseason?