The NFL's Pro Bowl Games have undergone significant changes over the years. The 2026 iteration of the event that showcases the best football players in the world will again look a lot different. This year, the Pro Bowl won't take place during the weekend before the Super Bowl. Instead, it will happen during Super Bowl week as a part of the events celebrating the championship game and the conclusion of the 2025 season.

This year's Pro Bowl is also surrounded by controversy. There are some questionable players playing in the game. Players who did not perform at a Pro Bowl level during the regular season. Most notably, Shedeur Sanders is filling in as a replacement, and he has to be considered one of the worst Pro Bowlers ever. Some fans have really been questioning the state and overall existence of the Pro Bowl, especially because of criticisms over the entertainment quality and the integrity of the game.

Still, it is rare to see so many superstars together on one field, and the fact that the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be so close to the Super Bowl will add plenty of intrigue. So, when is the Pro Bowl, what events are taking place this year, and who is on the rosters?

When are the 2026 Pro Bowl Games?

Rather than taking place a week before the Super Bowl, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3. The league is seemingly dialing back on just how much is going on during the event. The flag football game will be at 8 p.m. ET, as AFC players will take on NFC players in a 7-on-7 matchup.

Reports also suggest that there will be a skills challenge, although it is unclear which competitions will be in action this year and which players will be showing off their athletic abilities.

AFC roster

Key:

* indicates a starter

+ indicates a replacement

– indicates a player who is not playing in the Pro Bowl

Offense:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills*

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots-

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns+

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts*

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Patrick Ricard, FB, Baltimore Ravens*

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals*

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans*

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders*-

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts+

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills+

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs-

Garrett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos*

Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills*

Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Quinn Meinerz, OG, Denver Broncos*

Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts*

Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey, OC, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Baltimore Ravens

Defense:

Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans*

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs*

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans*

Zach Allen, DT, Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto, OLB, Denver Broncos*

Devin Lloyd, OLB, Jacksonville Jaguars+

Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB, Los Angeles Chargers

T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers*-

Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens*

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

Derek Stingley, CB, Houston Texans*

Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos*

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Houston Texans+

Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots-

Calen Bullock, FS, Houston Texans+

Jalen Ramsey, FS, Pittsburgh Steelers*-

Kyle Hamilton, SS, Baltimore Ravens*

Derwin James Jr., SS, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams:

Ross Matiscik, LS, Jacksonville Jaguars*

Jordan Stout, P, Baltimore Ravens*

Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers*

Chimere Dike, KR, Tennessee Titans*

Ben Skowronek, SPT, Pittsburgh Steelers*

NFC roster

Offense:

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams*

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions+

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks-

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions*

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers*

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams*

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks*-

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys+

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals*

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys+

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers-

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions*

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Smith, OG, Dallas Cowboys*

Joe Thuney, OG, Chicago Bears*

Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Drew Dalman, OC, Chicago Bears*

Cam Jurgens, OC, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions*

Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers*

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Seattle Seahawks-

Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles*

Leonard Williams, DT, Seattle Seahawks*-

Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

Brian Burns, OLB, New York Giants*

Jared Verse, OLB, Los Angeles Rams*

Byron Young, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions*

Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles*

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers*

Nahshon Wright, CB, Chicago Bears+

Keisean Nixon, CB, Green Bay Packers+

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks-

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles-

Kevin Byard, FS, Chicago Bears*

Antoine Winfield Jr., FS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Budda Baker, SS, Arizona Cardinals*

Special Teams:

Jon Weeks, LS, San Francisco 49ers*

Tress Way, P, Washington Commanders*

Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys*

Kavontae Turpin, KR, Dallas Cowboys+

Rashid Shaheed, KR, Seattle Seahawks*-

Luke Gifford, SPT, San Francisco 49ers*