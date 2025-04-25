The New York Giants offered the Tennessee Titans a blockbuster trade package to move up to the first overall pick in the NFL draft. The Giants were hoping to land Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But the Titans turned down New York’s offer and the G-Men took Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the draft.

The Giants' selection was met with praise from former fifth overall draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. “Yeah we going crazzyyy!!!!” Thibodeaux wrote on X in response to Carter joining the team.

And the former Oregon standout got more good news Thursday as the Giants announced they are picking up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on x.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a fan of the Giants’ draft day decisions

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter is selected by the New York Giants as the number three pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The veteran linebacker faced an uncertain future with the Giants this offseason as the team had yet to decide if they’d bring him back for a fifth year. New York had until May 1 to pick up his option. Now the Giants have made it official.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (right) and general manager Joe Schoen (left) talk before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Abdul Carter, Giants
Thibodeaux entered the NFL with a great deal of hype but his rookie season was something of a disappointment as he only registered four sacks. However, he picked things up in his sophomore season, producing a career-high 11.5 sacks and offering a glimpse of his potential.

Unfortunately, things did not go well for Thibodeaux or the Giants in 2024. The team finished a disastrous season with a 3-14 record and Thibodeaux only notched 5.5 sacks in 12 games. He missed time with a wrist injury that required surgery and kept him sidelined for five games.

Still, New York believes in the fourth-year defender. Now the Giants will pair him with the ultra-talented Carter, creating a potentially devastating pass rush.

The Giants were linked to Shedeur Sanders as they were considered the best fit for the Colorado quarterback. However, Adam Schefter was certain the team would not take Sanders with the third overall pick.

New York landed Carter early in the draft. And the team ultimately traded back into the first round to take a quarterback. But it was Ole Miss passer Jaxson Dart, and not Sanders, who New York selected with the 25th overall pick. The Giants added veteran QB Russell Wilson and former first-rounder Jameis Winston this offseason as well.