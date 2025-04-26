Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was viewed as one of the better quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Many NFL draft experts expected Sanders to be selected towards the bottom of the first round, or at worst during the second round.

Unfortunately, Sanders has tumbled all the way down into the fourth round. Sanders is keeping a positive attitude heading into the final day of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders posted an optimistic message on social media ahead of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY,” Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday morning.

Sanders' descent into Day 3 is surprising in part because there are several QB-needy teams in the NFL.

The Giants were arguably the most popular landing spots for Sanders in the media leading up to the draft. New York selected Abdul Carter at third overall and traded back up into the first round to grab Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

The Browns were another team routinely linked to Sanders during the pre-draft process. Cleveland passed on Sanders four times on day two of the draft. They also selected a quarterback, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, in the third round.

Which teams could halt Shedeur Sanders' freefall in 2025 NFL Draft?

Unfortunately, the number of teams that may select Sanders is running low.

Perhaps the most surprising team to pass on Sanders so far is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have a colossal need at quarterback with only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the depth chart.

Pittsburgh has been sniffing around veteran QB Aaron Rodgers for more than a month. However, Rodgers has yet to sign a contract with the Steelers.

The Steelers have four selections on Day 3 of the draft:

Round 4 – No. 123

Round 5 – No. 156

Round 6 – No. 185

Round 7 – No. 229

Pittsburgh remains the most likely team to take a shot on Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado football fans should keep their eyes peeled for when Pittsburgh is on the clock throughout Saturday afternoon.