Kevin Durant and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ paths haven’t crossed often. However, Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd drew a correlation between the two during Wednesday’s show that raised eyebrows.

“You know what Aaron Rodgers has become, what I compare him to the last four years,” Cowherd said. “He’s become Kevin Durant. Think about it both left incredibly stable organizations. Green Bay and Golden State, all they do is win. They got into their feelings, a little bit of ego, they wanted to play with their buddies. So they go to unstable places the Jets and Brooklyn and it’s a mess, very quickly. They stoke flames with the media, can’t trust the media, hot take people, clickbait, I do my own homework. They are both single guys, rich single guys that get older, nobody at home to hold them accountable, you know how it is.”

"Both KD and Aaron Rodgers hurt their careers based on poor decisions"@ColinCowherd compares Aaron Rodgers to @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/b2UL0aQtIf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 12, 2025

Cowherd can often enter fraught territory when he delivers commentary that delves into the personal lives of pro athletes. He does a little of that toward the culmination of his thoughts when he critiques Rodgers and Durant for being bachelors-for-life throughout much of their existence in the public arena.

How Aaron Rodgers and Kevin Durant stack up

The crux of what Cowherd was saying tracks. The late-career arcs for these two respective titans of their leagues are spinning out in familiar fashions. They are two of the most extremely online high-profile athletes. Durant’s isn’t as toxic, but he is equally as active in expressing his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Rodgers is in explaining his “research” on The Pat McAfee Show.

The best way to describe these two at this stage of their career would probably be as the basis of a How Not to End Your Career management class. Rodgers’ fixation on his vaccine and flat-earth conspiracy theories, has made him a cantankerous rabble-rouser. Meanwhile, Durant logs on to X nearly every night and regularly has something negative to say about the scourge of sports gambling.

Correspondingly, both players left favorable situations behind due to disagreements with the head coach and organizations. Since the summer of 2016, Durant has left two of the league’s most stable franchises behind for frivolous reasons while Rodgers abandoned the Packers for the Jets.

Durant, 36, is a few years younger than Rodgers, 41, but this offseason he’s also preparing to request another trade to a championship contender in hopes of ending his career on a high note. Likewise, Rodgers may be negotiating a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he gets released by the New York Jets. Durant also had a stint on one of New York’s B-List franchises. He also tore his Achilles in 2019, albeit during the NBA Finals instead of Rodgers tearing his on his first possession of the 2023 season.

Durant’s career likely has more gas left in the tank simply because he’s not as polarizing of a personality, and out of the two players he’s the one whose career most fans would prefer to have if they had to decide. There was a time when Rodgers was held in high esteem, but his stubbornness and prickly personality have severely damaged his reputation.