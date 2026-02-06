For anyone worried about the upcoming performance by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, the Grammy winner assured fans it will be a “huge party.”

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show (via Variety), Bad Bunny promised that those watching “don't have to learn Spanish” for his performance.

“I really as I said, I want people to have fun,” Bunny said.”It’s going to be a huge party, it’s going to be what people can always expect from me, I don’t know if that is something. That’s what I want to bring to the stage. Of course, a lot of my culture, but I don’t want to give any spoilers. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be easy.

“People only have to worry about… I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish. They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better if they learn to dance. There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart, the heartbeat dance, that’s the only thing they need to worry about and enjoy. And of course choose your team at the game,” he continued.

How Bad Bunny is preparing for his Super Bowl Halftime Show

In the same interview, Bad Bunny explained his preparation for the show. He has been trying to not think about it as much as he can, as it has kept him up recently.

“Wake up, work out, [drink] my coffee, not think too much about it,” Bad Bunny revealed. “Last night, I couldn’t sleep because I was thinking about it. But yeah, I want to think that it’s just 30 minutes doing something that I love, that I like, and it’s just like that.”

Ultimately, he's just “trying to enjoy it” and knows that he and his crew will “have fun.” So, he is trying to “focus” on that and not add any extra unwarranted “pressure.”