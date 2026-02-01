The Super Bowl is about much more than just the football action on the field. While football fans tune in in hopes of fantastic championship games and big on-field moments, the event is the most-watched thing on TV largely because of the iconic commercials and the spectacle that is the halftime performance.

This year, while the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are resting up and making adjustments mid-way through the game, football diehard fans and casuals alike will still be glued to their television screens. So, who is performing at halftime this year?

Super Bowl 60 details

As the 60th Super Bowl in history, the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup will be monumental. Anticipation is sky-high because these two are rematching after a wild ending over a decade ago in Super Bowl 49. Back then, the Seahawks decided not to run with Marshawn Lynch at the goal line, which led to Russell Wilson throwing a game-sealing interception to Malcolm Butler.

The Seahawks will seek their revenge at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This marks the third time in which the San Francisco Bay Area has hosted the big game.

The Seahawks are led by one of the best defenses in the NFL. The team has an aggressive secondary, featuring Devon Witherspoon, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Nick Emmanwori, Josh Jobe, and Julian Love. They have plenty of front seven talent, too, as Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, and Uchenna Nwosu can all wreak havoc in the opposing backfield. The Seahawks were first in points allowed during the regular season.

The Patriots' roster is much different than it was during their extended run as a dynasty, but they could be back to perennial contention now. Drake Maye is in the MVP race, and a massive free agent spending spree helped the team go from 4-13 to one of the top teams in the league. The Super Bowl game itself could really go either way.

Article Continues Below

Who is performing at halftime during Super Bowl 60?

The Super Bowl halftime show is considered the biggest stage for an artist to perform at in the world. The NFL took that to heart this year, as the performer is one of the biggest global stars, not just an icon amongst Americans. Bad Bunny will perform at Super Bowl 60 in an event that will likely be unlike any halftime show before.

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican who predominantly sings in Spanish. That fact alone made his choice as the halftime performer controversial to some, but there is no arguing that he is a talented artist who is famous worldwide. Bunny is known for songs such as ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos', ‘Me Porto Bonito', ‘Dakiti', and ‘Nueva Yol'. ‘La Cancion' is his song with the most streams.

Bad Bunny's set list hasn't been released. It is also unclear if he will have any guest performers help him out. Regardless, the theatrics of the performance will surely be magical. There will be more musical performances on top of the halftime show, too. Before the game, Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform ‘America the Beautiful', and Coco Jones is in charge of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

The Seahawks and Patriots have stacked rosters, but there is some serious talent ready to put their vocal cords to the test as a part of the Super Bowl 60 festivities.