The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a great start to the 2025 season. Las Vegas is 1-2 heading into Week 4 after plenty of offseason hype surrounding Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders are reportedly trying to upgrade their o-line in an effort to help their rookie superstar. But one former NFL running back thinks there's a different issue with Vegas' offense.

Maurice Jones-Drew explained how Brock Bowers is creating problems for Ashton Jeanty during his rookie season.

“I think Jeanty’s situation is a lot different then the other guys. They don’t have a number one wide receiver out there. So guess what people are going to do? They are going to load the box,” Jones-Drew said via the 89 Podcast. “When your tight end is your number one, there is no one to push guys on the outside. So I’m happy that Trey Tucker had three touchdowns this week. Maybe that backed some guys off a little bit but everyone is trying to stop the run against Vegas. That’s all they want to do.”

Jeanty has disappointed through three games. He has 47 carries for 144 rushing yards and one touchdown. Bowers has not thrived either, as opposing defenses seem to be able to easily shut down the Raiders' attack.

Perhaps the solution really is more wide receiver talent.

“I figured it was going to be tough for him going to Vegas because Vegas doesn’t have a number one wide receiver,” Jones-Drew concluded.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation evolves throughout the rest of the regular season.

Raiders fans should be concerned about these Ashton Jeanty stats

Article Continues Below

The statistics clearly show that Jeanty is struggling early in his NFL career. But they also suggest that his surroundings are not helping him.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden shared on Sunday that Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 17 attempts against the Commanders. There was often nowhere for him to run.

Levi Damien at Raiders Wire highlighted a different stat that reinforces this argument.

Jeanty has 144 rushings yard this season. However, he has 145 yards after contact. That suggests that Jeanty is getting hit in the backfield often and gaining yardage through his own effort, not simply taking what is blocked for him. Or not blocked, in this case.

Las Vegas needs to figure out a way to manufacture some clean looks for Jeanty. Otherwise, his entire rookie season could be wasted.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 4 matchup against the Bears.