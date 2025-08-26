Greg Dulcich, drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2022 and who joined the New York Giants in 2024, has been released in a surprising roster move, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. At just 25 years old, Dulcich had shown promise in the preseason, but despite that production, the Giants opted to part ways, and he could quickly draw interest on waivers from other teams looking to bolster their tight end depth.

Dulcich struggled with injuries for most of his time in Denver, playing just 16 games in two seasons while repeatedly dealing with hamstring issues. His move to the Giants was viewed as a chance to reset and stay healthy, especially after a preseason in which he showcased his red-zone ability. However, New York's coaching staff ultimately chose to go in another direction, prioritizing versatility at the position.

With Dulcich out, seventh-round rookie Thomas Fidone has claimed a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster, said Mike Garafolo from NFL Network. Fidone, known for his toughness and even his quirky self-tattooing skills, impressed during the preseason by catching eight of nine targets for 64 yards while also showing reliable blocking ability. His all-around performance gave the Giants confidence to move forward with him as a developmental piece in the tight end room.

Article Continues Below

In the end, it was Fidone who came out on top of the roster battle; a surprising outcome considering that most expected Dulcich's presence to relegate the rookie to the practice squad. Dulcich's status as the bigger name and more experienced player seemed to give him the edge, but Fidone's consistency won the day.

As for Dulcich, his age and recent preseason success suggest he won't stay unsigned for long. Teams in need of tight end depth could view him as an intriguing waiver claim. While his Giants tenure was short, Dulcich's ability to find the end zone and stretch the field remains an asset that could benefit another offense.