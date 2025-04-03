The Dallas Cowboys haven't made many big moves this offseason, but they swung an interesting trade with the New England Patriots on Thursday morning. After losing Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the Cowboys needed a new backup quarterback for Dak Prescott, which led them to swing a trade with the Patriots for Joe Milton III.

The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he starred for them in their Week 18 victory over the Buffalo Bills which cost the team the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 16 yards and another score, Milton drew some interest on the trade market this offseason, with Dallas winning the sweepstakes for him.

“Trade: New England is sending QB Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys, sources tell ESPN. With Cooper Rush going to Baltimore, Dallas now has a new backup for Dak Prescott,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

“Compensation update: Patriots are trading QB Joe Milton and a 7th-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for Dallas’ compensatory 5th-round pick, per sources,” Schefter would add shortly after the initial news broke.

Compensation update: Patriots are trading QB Joe Milton and a 7th-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for Dallas’ compensatory 5th-round pick, per sources. https://t.co/Y7PP78plOj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cowboys get intriguing new backup for Dak Prescott

There's no question that, when he's healthy, Prescott will be under center for the Cowboys. He's dealt with injuries frequently throughout his career, though, as he only played in eight games last year before suffering a serious hamstring injury. In the event he can't go, Dallas now has an intriguing prospect waiting behind in the wings in Milton, who showcased some serious potential during his rookie campaign.

With New England reportedly allowing Milton to seek a trade given his path to starting with the Patriots is blocked off by Drake Maye, the Cowboys showed the most interest in him, and they managed to get a deal done. In an ideal world, Milton won't take the field for Dallas in 2025, but they now have an interesting quarterback prospect developing behind the scenes in the event they need him, and as the Cowboys know best, you can never have too much depth at the most important position in the game.