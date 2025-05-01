It has been quite a while away from the NFL for Henry Ruggs after his conviction. And he has undergone PTSD treatment. But Josh Jacobs said Ruggs has been training in prison for a return to the NFL.

Jacobs spoke about his former teammate on The Pivot Podcast.

“He’s a good kid, he’s never been in trouble,” Jacobs said. “I’ve never seen him do nothing crazy. Like he was just one of them guys that had a very, very unfortunate situation, and something (happened) in a decision that he made. That’s what hurt me the most because he isn’t somebody that you would look at and be like, bro, you deserve this to happen to you. So for me, it hurt a lot.”

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs trying to rebuild career

Jacobs, a star NFL running back, said he hasn’t forgotten Ruggs.

“Keeping up with him and hearing him talk, it brings me spirits because he’s always positive about everything,” Jacobs said. “Like he’s training. They let him train and things like that. So I’m like, I don’t know if you will get a chance. I’ve been talking to some people for him, they’ve been saying a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance.”

Jacobs played with Ruggs for two season with the Crimson Tide. They joined forces again with the Raiders. Jacobs now plays for the Packers.

Ruggs is in prison for killing a woman, Tina Tintor, in a collision in November of 2021. Las Vegas Metro Police said Ruggs “showed signs of impairment” after they responded to the collision, and that Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content was 0.16, more than twice Nevada’s legal limit, according to the police report via Sports Illustrated. Authorities said Ruggs was driving his Corvette at speeds as fast as 156 miles per hour at 3:40 a.m. when he crashed into Tintor’s SUV.

Ruggs has a parole date of August 5th, 2026. He will be 27 years old as of that date.

The Raiders selected Ruggs as the No. 12 pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the team, Ruggs totaled 50 catches for 921 yards and had four touchdowns.

Jacobs said he went to Ruggs’ house after the incident.

“When I start finding out more about the story and how they were supposedly racing, I’m like, ‘Who was he with?’ ” Jacobs said. But he was with his family. I went to his house. I had some words with some people, and I’m just like man, y’all got to understand, bro, like he’s the breadwinner of the family. He’s the one. He’s the one changing all of your lives.”