Colorado's former quarterback Shedeur Sanders is no stranger to the spotlight. As he heads toward the NFL draft, he's reflecting on the advice that shaped his journey. In a recent interview, Sanders shared a memorable moment with NFL legend Tom Brady, who invited him to train in Tampa, per the NFL.

“Tom Brady extended his hand. He was like, ‘Come work out with me in Tampa.’ He took me in his truck to his field… Now sometimes I go back and listen to the things that he said,” Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Brady’s mentorship, paired with Sanders’ own insights on the mental side of the game, has since helped him prepare for the next chapter in his football career.

“It's extremely important to keep your mental in the best place because that's why my game is played. My game is not played from my legs and not even just my arm,” Sanders said. “So I know longevity the all-time greats, who is Tom Brady's best trait? His mental, he's able to think. So, if you have those traits of greatness in you and I know where I'm heading, then why wouldn't a franchise pick me?”

With the NFL draft approaching soon, many teams are eyeing Sanders. But, one team in particular stands out like a sore thumb and that is the Las Vegas Raiders. It's no secret the Raiders need a quarterback, and they hold the #6 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, making them a potential landing spot for Sanders.

What adds intrigue to this possibility is the connection between Sanders and Tom Brady. Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders organization, has already shown a willingness to mentor Sanders, and his influence could play a role in this potential move. People value Brady’s mentorship, and since Sanders considers him a role model, their strong bond could benefit Sanders.

If selected, it could certainly signal the start of a new era, led by one of the draft's top quarterbacks.