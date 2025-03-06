The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason after enduring a massively disappointing campaign in 2024. On top of the areas of need they already had to address, they have a new one that popped up on Thursday morning when veteran center Mitch Morse announced his retirement after just one season with the team.

Morse initially broke into the NFL as a second round pick in the 2015 draft with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. He then spent five years with the Buffalo Bills, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Last offseason, Morse signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jags to be their new center, but he opted to call it a career after the 2024 campaign at 32 years old.

“The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field,” Morse said in a statement. “Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”

Jaguars have another hole to fill after Mitch Morse's retirement

It wasn't his best season, but Morse held down the fort at center for the Jaguars in 2024, starting all 17 games, even as their offense completely fell apart. Jacksonville already needed help along their offensive line, and they will now have to look into finding a new center after Morse decided to ride off into the sunset.

The good news for the Jags is that they have just over $49 million in cap space for free agency, and they are armed with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, giving them several avenues to bring in more talent this offseason. Losing Morse hurts, but Jacksonville has the time and the means necessary to find a proper replacement for him at the center position.