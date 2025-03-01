For some hardcore NFL fans, the college football season doesn't officially begin until the last weekend in February, when the top juniors and seniors from every team come together to have their athleticism measured against one another at the NFL Combine ahead of the draft.

Suddenly, a whole new world of measurables is at the fingertips of draft aficionados, professional and amateur alike, and as a result, mock drafts will be adjusted accordingly, with players going up and down boards based on what they can do athletically.

Every year, some players make a ton of money at the Combine, seeing their draft grades soar because of faster-than-expected athletic numbers but every year, other players fall down boards too because they simply didn't live up to expectations. With the defensive side of the ball officially finished up in Indianapolis, here are three prospects who lost money at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

Coming into the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, one player who could have seen their stock go to the moon with an elite athletic performance is Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

A veteran performer who split his college career between Florida and Ole Miss, Umanmielen blew up in a major way in 2024, recording double-digit sacks while setting a firm edge for the Rebels. While his rapid-rising status certainly turned a few heads around the football world, as one-year wonders are far less of a sure thing than consistent risers, Umanmielen looked like a starting-caliber edge who would be picked at some point at the top of the second round, with a first-round bump very much a possibility if he played his cards right.

Unfortunately, at the Combine, he more or less cemented his spot as a Day 2 player, as the scouting departments of some teams will simply declare he's too slow to be selected in the first round.

Standing 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, making him one of the lighter prospects in this year's edge class, Umanmielen ran a 4.72 40-yard dash, with his overall athletic score for the position ranked 28th, according to NFL.com. While Umanmielen's game isn't necessarily predicated on speed, as Lance Zierlein noted in his draft profile, when you consider he's likely being drafted more for his sack production than his run-stuffing abilities, having a slow 40-time will only lead to more questions than answers.