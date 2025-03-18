In an incoming rookie class lacking depth at quarterback, Jaxson Dart continues to rise up draft boards and is now seen by some as a top-20 pick. With one month until the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN football draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Ole Miss quarterback will not be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they are on the clock at No. 21.

When asked if he thinks the Steelers will take a quarterback in the draft, Kiper said he is hearing that Dart will not be on the board when Pittsburgh makes their decision at No. 21. With the high volume of teams needing a quarterback, Kiper's prediction suggests Dart has done enough to warrant an early call.

“I don't think [Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart will be available to the Steelers] based on what I'm hearing,” Kiper said on ESPN's ‘NFL Live.' “But hey, you never know. Tyler Shough from Louisville, I think he will be there. Will they take him there? I think that will be a stretch… Right now, I don't think Shedeur or Jaxson Dart will be there when they pick unless they want to try to move up when Dart slides a bit.”

"Right now, I don't think Shedeur or Jaxson Dart will be there when they pick at [No. 21]."@MelKiperESPN on if the Steelers were to look at a QB in the first round 👀 pic.twitter.com/0USsf8uLbP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kiper added that without a second-round pick, the Steelers are in a tough position if they wish to take a quarterback in the draft. Pittsburgh traded their second-round selection to the Seattle Seahawks in mid-March for star wideout DK Metcalf.

Since the end of the college football season, the Ole Miss quarterback has steadily increased his draft profile. Dart has become the consensus No. 3 quarterback prospect of the class — behind Cam Ward and Sanders — with some even believing he will surpass Sanders by draft night.

Ole Miss football prospects in 2025 NFL Draft

Once Dart hears his name called, he will become the first Ole Miss quarterback drafted since Matt Corral went to the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Should he be taken in the first round, he would be the first Rebel to pull off the feat since Evan Engram in 2017 and the first quarterback since the esteemed Eli Manning went No. 1 overall in 2004.

Dart is Ole Miss' top prospect of the draft but is one of a handful of former Rebels, a few of whom are also expected to be taken early in the process. Princely Umanmielen, Walter Nolen and Tre Harris join Dart as prioritized names of their respective positions.

Seven other players also received invites to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, setting an Ole Miss football record. Ulysses Bentley Jr., Trey Amos, Jordan Watkins, JJ Pegues, Antwane Wells Jr., Jared Ivey and Chris Paul Jr. rounded out the group.