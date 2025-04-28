Aaron Rodgers has still not decided on where he'll be playing next season, and many people around him are wondering what he'll do, including his former teammates. Jordy Nelson, who was Rodgers' wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers, was recently asked if he knew what the quarterback would do when it comes to his long free agency stint.

“I have no idea what he’s going to do,” Nelson said at the ‘Inside The Huddle Live’ event during draft week. “The one thing I know is he’s going to take his time, he’s going to think through it. He’s going to make the best decision for himself.”

It's obvious at this point that Rodgers is going to take his time with any decision that he makes. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem like the frontrunners for Rodgers in the event that he wants to keep playing. There is also a chance that Rodgers retires, which he noted during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers still has some game left in the tank, he could help a team like the Steelers, who don't have a solidified quarterback on the roster. They also have the pieces on offense for him, and they could be a competitive team like they've always been, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

Steelers believe Aaron Rodgers' decision could come soon

During the NFL Draft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II hinted at Rodgers possibly coming to the team.

“We're still kind of getting the same signals that we've been getting recently,” Rooney said on Steelers Nation Radio. “He does want to come here, so I do think we may get word soon.”

The Steelers drafted quarterback Will Howard in the draft, but it wasn't until the sixth round. Before they drafted Howard, Rooney noted that their draft process didn't have anything to do with Rodgers.

“We did not factor in whether Aaron is coming or not into that,” Rooney said. “If we do draft a quarterback — and we still might — it's probably not going to be somebody who is going to start for us this year. It's going to be somebody who is developing and may play down the road.”

Rodgers would be a big upgrade in their quarterback room, and there's no doubt that they need a veteran who could help. The Steelers are a team looking to win and compete every season, and Rodgers could help them do that.