The football world was shocked on Tuesday after it was revealed that NFL legend Bill Belichick, who many thought was a shoo-in, was snubbed in his first year on the ballot for the Hall of Fame.

Clearly, Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division crowns in his 24-year tenure. But apparently, his glowing resume was not enough to induct him into the prestigious hall.

Rumors quickly swirled that former NFL executive Bill Polian influenced his fellow voters to reject the 73-year-old Belichick to penalize him for his involvement in the “Spygate” scandal in 2007. The 83-year-old Polian, however, denied it.

“That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him,” said Polian, as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.

But in a report from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, Polian had a different remark. He said he was not 100% sure if he voted for Belichick.

“I was shocked to learn Bill didn't get in. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” said Polian in the report.

Polian served as team president of the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2011. The Colts often lost to the Patriots in their dynastic run under Belichick, including in back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2003 and 2004.

The “Spygate” scandal showed that the Patriots videotaped the opposing teams' signals during games. The NFL fined Belichick $500,000, the largest fine imposed on a coach in league history. The Patriots were fined $250,000 and were not allowed to use their first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Van Natta and Wickersham also wrote that Belichick's role in the “Deflategate” controversy in 2015, which accused the Patriots of using underinflated balls, was also a factor in his non-inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

They noted that Belichick, who's now the coach of North Carolina, was “puzzled” and “disappointed” with the decision.